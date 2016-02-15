Master Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for $49

Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word are more than just bullet points you stick on your resume and claim you’re proficient at. They’re powerful tools that, when mastered, can help you work more efficiently, save time, and take your projects (and career) to the next level. Master Microsoft Office with the GoSkills Microsoft Office bundle at SitePoint Shop—it’s now just $49, a savings of 94%.

This bundle contains five pro-taught courses, all of which come with certification. Take your Excel skills from “what does this button do?” to expert as you learn how to organize data, create charts, and format PivotTables. Learn how to format text, customize page layouts, and create any kind of document with Word. And polish your presentations with themes, layouts, and audio features in PowerPoint. Courses include easy-to-follow video tutorials, quick-reference cheat sheets, and short quizzes that ensure you’re on track.

Boost your Microsoft Office know-how and your career. Get the GoSkills Microsoft Office bundle for $49.