Skip to main content

Master Gmail, Drive, and Other Google Apps for $29

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Master Gmail, Drive, and other Google apps for $29

Is inbox zero now just a dream long forgotten? Do you break out in hives when your boss asks you to turn a bunch of data into charts? Are you afraid to breathe too hard while using Google Drive, in fear of erasing EVERYTHING? We’ve got you. Master all things Google with the Google Guru Bundle for $29.

Grab this bundle and get eight courses that will help you simplify pretty much everything in your life (or at least on your computer). You’ll learn how to reach (and maintain) inbox zero without losing your mind, use Google Spreadsheets to automate tasks and turn a mess of data into charts and graphs, and organize everything on your Google Drive. If you’re a developer, you’ll also love the course on Chrome developer tools, which will help you debug HTML and CSS directly in your browser, build web apps, and test your page designs.

Don’t miss your chance to save 95% on the regular price of $705. Get the Google Guru Bundle for $29.

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns