Master CrazyTalk Animator 2 with This Bundle

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Master CrazyTalk Animator 2 with this bundle

A favorite among video editors, CrazyTalk Animator 2 makes it easy to create pro-level animations whether you’re a beginner or already working as an animator. Master the software with this CrazyTalk Animator 2 Standard & Complete Training Bundle for $39.

Get both the award-winning software and the training videos to get you started. You’ll learn how to create 2D and 3D animations in just six hours, making animated, talking characters from everyday images and photos, mastering body and facial puppeteering, and adding auto lip sync. Create your own cartoons, bring your art to life, jazz up your website, and more—it’s no wonder everyone from movie makers to illustrators to web and game designers love this software.

Get this CrazyTalk Animator 2 Standard & Complete Training Bundle for $39 at SitePoint Shop!

