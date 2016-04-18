Master AWS for $39

Amazon Web Services is used by everyone from GE and Netflix to AirBnB and Unilever. In other words, it’s a must-know—and a skill that can help kick your career up a notch. Get the Advanced Cloud Computing with AWS training for $39 at SitePoint Shop.

You don’t need any prior experience to get started—this course will start you off on the basics of cloud computing. Through 10 modules and 17 hours of training, you’ll learn how to deploy, manage, and use Amazon Web Services. Whether you’re in charge of cutting costs at your company, a developer who wants to understand cloud infrastructure, or a network manager who needs to develop scalable solutions, you’ll get a lot out of the training, end-of-unit tests, and discussions with other students.

Get the Advanced Cloud Computing with AWS training for $39 at SitePoint Shop.