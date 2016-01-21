Master AdWords, Analytics, Social Media, Copywriting and More for $19
Acquiring new clients and growing your revenues is about more than creating a great product or business. Learn how to create a marketing strategy and grow your business with the three-part Full-Stack Marketer Bundle for $19.
Whether you want a career in marketing or want to learn how to take your own business to the next level, this bundle has the tools to help. You’ll learn how to write great copy, manage your social media presence, ensure your site ranks high in search, and create successful email campaigns. You’ll also get plenty of training in two essential tools used by industry pros—Google Analytics and Google Adwords. Use them to understand and track user behavior and create campaigns targeted to your audience. You’ll even get a top-selling e-book full of startup advice from Silicon Valley insiders.
Become a marketing pro. Get this three-part Full-Stack Marketer Bundle for $19 at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
