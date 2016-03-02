Skip to main content

Mask Your Personal Info Online with Blur

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Mask your personal info online with Blur

You don’t even give your real email address to your Tinder matches—why give it to some random site where you buy socks? Protect your personal data—email address included—with Blur. We’ve got two years of access to the online privacy solution for $29 at SitePoint Shop.

Blur lets you created temporary, masked email addresses, phone numbers, and credit card numbers for online shopping. Don’t worry—the credit cards work wherever normal credit cards do, and the phone numbers and email addresses forward to your real ones, so you won’t miss a thing. Another perk? You don’t have to remember passwords—Blur can create, save, encrypt, and organize your passwords so they’re impossible to crack…without leaving you clicking “forgot my password” on every site you visit.

Get two years of privacy from Blur for $29!

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns