MagSafe 2 Power Adapters Are Almost Half Off!
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Sorry to break it to you, but MacBook Air chargers don’t live forever. Be prepared for the day your MagSafe 2 “goes to live on a farm” with a backup. Now’s a good time to grab one (or a few)—we’ve got ’em for 49% off and free shipping at SitePoint Shop.
Grab a spare MagSafe adapter and your MacBook Air will thank you one day. The charger has a magnetic DC connector that disconnects without harming your computer should you trip over the cord (we’ve all been there), with the added bonus of making it easier to store until you need it. Whether your laptop is on, off, or in sleep mode, the MagSafe will charge it quickly and safely.
Make like a Boy Scout and always be prepared. Get the MagSafe 2 power adapter for $39.99 and free shipping at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns