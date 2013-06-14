Ruby on Rails is the web development framework of the moment, powering GitHub, Twitter, Hulu and many more successful apps and websites. The arrival of Rails 4 is the perfect time to learn it.

SitePoint’s newest ebook, ‘Jump Start Rails’, from Andy Hawthorne, will get you up to speed with Ruby on Rails in just a weekend.

Andy has also prepared the ‘Build your first Rails’ app online course to take you from creating a complete Ruby on Rails 4 app with a log in system all the way to deploying it to Heroku, a leading Rails application hosting environment, in a couple of hours.

Also, our all time great, 10 part tutorial from Patrick Lenz can be found here: Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial.

If you are looking for more advanced topics such as this great Introduction to Sass in Rails, head over to RubySource for fresh tutorials and to discover new Ruby gems.