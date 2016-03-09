Learn How to Develop Apple TV Apps for $29
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
If you’re just breaking into app development, the iOS app market may feel overwhelming. Instead of trying to shine in an already crowded market as a beginner, consider the growing Apple TV platform instead. We’ve got six courses to help you master tvOS development—and they’re 95% off. Get the tvOS App & Game Coding Bundle for $29 at SitePoint Shop.
Master everything you need to know to become a pro developer for the Apple TV. You’ll learn your way around JavaScript, Swift, SpriteKit, Objective-C, and more as you pick up skills like programming characters, creating visual effects, adding one- and two-player gameplay mode, and setting up player controls. If you prefer to jump right in before learning programming, there’s even a course that’ll teach you how to create an Apple TV app without writing a single line of code. However you go about it, this bundle will take you through the whole process, including publishing and monetizing your app.
Get the tvOS App & Game Coding Bundle for $29 at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns