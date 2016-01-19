Learn How to Analyze and Present Data with Excel PivotTables for $12
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Data is king…but only if you know how to use it. Master PivotTables and learn how to harness your data. We’ve got a PivotTable Pro Excel course for just $12 at SitePoint Shop.
Get 10 hours of instruction on how to explore, analyze, summarize, and present your data using Excel PivotTables. You’ll learn how and when to use it, how to filter, sort, and group your data to maximize success, and how to build interactive dashboards. Whether you’re looking at a huge database of data or just a few rows in a spreadsheet, this course will tech you how to do more with it using screenshots, video examples, and exercises.
Turn data into results for your business. Get the PivotTable Pro Excel course for just $12.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns