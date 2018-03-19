Learn All about Blockchain with This $19 Training Bundle

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be a cryptocurrency guru to understand Bitcoin and its potential for profit. Powered by blockchain technology, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like it are booming as a solution for exchanging value on a decentralized platform. And, with Bitcoin’s value surpassing the $10,000 mark, time may be running out to get in while it’s still profitable. With a lifetime subscription to OneMonth’s Bitcoin & Blockchain Bundle, you can catch up and learn how to buy, send, and invest in Bitcoin for 85% off.

Divided up into two courses, this collection will show you how to think intelligently about the technology of Bitcoin, as well as the skills needed to buy, trade, and store your digital currencies. Honing in on blockchain technology, you’ll come to understand why this platform’s decentralized and public nature gives Bitcoin an edge over regular currencies and why the market is just now recognizing its potential.

Now, a lifetime subscription to OneMonth’s Bitcoin & Blockchain Bundle typically retails for $128, but you can get it on sale for $19, saving a whopping 85 percent off the normal price.