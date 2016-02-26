Launch Your Project Management Career with Two Certifications
The project management industry has been growing fast for the past decade, and it shows no signs of slowing down. We’ll likely see 15.7 million new project management roles created from 2010 to 2010—and one of those could be yours, with the right certifications. Pick up the Project Management Institute PMP & CAPM Training Bundle. It’s just $49—98% off for SitePoint readers.
Learn how to build a project team, estimate the time, money, and human resources required, control costs, reduce project creep, and manage risk. By the time you wrap up the two courses, you’ll be ready to ace your PMP and CAPM certification exams. Whether you’re a consultant who wants to wow new clients, a manager who’s ready for a promotion, or a total beginner looking to get your foot in the door in the industry ASAP, these courses will have something for you.
