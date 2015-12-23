Launch Your Career in Project Management with This $39 Bundle

New year, new career? This eduCBA project management and quality management course bundle will help make it happen. Get it at SitePoint Shop for $39.

Valued at $2,249, this bundle is packed with more than 1,450 hours of training for essential project management and quality management certifications like PRINCE2, CBAP, PMP, and more. You’ll get up-to-date on popular methods like ISO 900, Lean, and Six Sigma, picking up the skills that prospective employers are looking for. Better yet, you’ll get lifetime access to it all.

Get the eduCBA project management and quality management course bundle for $39 at SitePoint Shop.