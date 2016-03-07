Skip to main content

Last Chance to Pay What You Want for the White Hat Hacker Bundle

Last chance to pay what you want for the white hat hacker bundle

If you’re ready to jump into the lucrative white hat hacking industry, don’t miss this deal. It’s your last chance to pay what you want for the White Hat Hacker Bundle at SitePoint Shop.

Get seven courses worth $765 that’ll teach you how to think like a hacker to protect companies against them. You’ll learn all the skills you need to secure a job in penetration testing and ethical hacking, like cracking passwords, gaining remote control of devices, using debuggers, hack Windows systems, key logging, and more. Lifetime access to all of the material means to can polish your skills whenever you need to—like before your next job interview.

This deal is going fast, so don’t miss your last chance to grab it. Pay what you want for the White Hat Hacker Bundle at SitePoint Shop.

