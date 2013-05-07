Skip to main content

Best of jsperf (2000-2013) – Part 2/3

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Part 2 of the jsperf best of. Enjoy!

JavaScript/jQuery Loop Speed Tests

These test compare ways of looping in JavaScript and jQuery.

Comparison of loops using raw, underscore and interator patterns

for-vs-each

jQuery.each vs. for loop

Also see: SPEED QUESTION JQUERY.EACH VS. FOR LOOP
each-loops

jQuery Ajax Speed Tests

jQuery .live() vs .delegate() vs .on() vs bind()

See post jQuery .on() vs .live() if your unsure what the difference is.
live-on-bind-delegate

$(document).on() vs $(“body”).on()

document-vs-body-on

JSON vs JSONP

See post jQuery AJAX Demos if you want to see some action.
json-vs-jsonp

jsonp-json2

jQuery Animation/CSS Speed Tests

$.css VS $.animate VS $.width

Using $.css() is fastest.
css-vs-animate-vs-width

JavaScript Templating Speed Tests

JavaScript template language shootoff

jquery-templates-comparison

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns