Best of jsperf (2000-2013) – Part 2/3
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Part 2 of the jsperf best of. Enjoy!
- Part 1 – jQuery Selectors, JavaScript Strings, JavaScript DOM Caching/DOM Traversal
- Part 2 – jQuery Each/Loops, jQuery AJAX, jQuery Animation/CSS, JavaScript Templating
- Part 3 – Miscellaneous Speed Tests (the best of the rest!)
JavaScript/jQuery Loop Speed Tests
These test compare ways of looping in JavaScript and jQuery.
Comparison of loops using raw, underscore and interator patterns
jQuery.each vs. for loop
Also see: SPEED QUESTION JQUERY.EACH VS. FOR LOOP
jQuery Ajax Speed Tests
jQuery .live() vs .delegate() vs .on() vs bind()
See post jQuery .on() vs .live() if your unsure what the difference is.
$(document).on() vs $(“body”).on()
JSON vs JSONP
See post jQuery AJAX Demos if you want to see some action.
jQuery Animation/CSS Speed Tests
$.css VS $.animate VS $.width
JavaScript Templating Speed Tests
JavaScript template language shootoff
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
