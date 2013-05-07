Best of jsperf (2000-2013) – Part 2/3

Part 2 of the jsperf best of. Enjoy!

JavaScript/jQuery Loop Speed Tests

These test compare ways of looping in JavaScript and jQuery.

Comparison of loops using raw, underscore and interator patterns

jQuery.each vs. for loop

Also see: SPEED QUESTION JQUERY.EACH VS. FOR LOOP



jQuery Ajax Speed Tests

jQuery .live() vs .delegate() vs .on() vs bind()

See post jQuery .on() vs .live() if your unsure what the difference is.



$(document).on() vs $(“body”).on()

JSON vs JSONP

See post jQuery AJAX Demos if you want to see some action.



jQuery Animation/CSS Speed Tests

$.css VS $.animate VS $.width

Using $.css() is fastest.



JavaScript Templating Speed Tests

JavaScript template language shootoff