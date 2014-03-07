jQuery Mobile 2 fields on one line example
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Just logging some code for getting two jquery mobile form inputs on one line.
Should look something like this:
HTML
*First Name:
*Last Name:
CSS
/* register fields span 2 */
.halffield span.label {
width: 120px !important;
display: inline-block;
margin-left: 15px;
}
.halffield input {
width: 240px !important;
}
.halffield input:last-child {
margin-right: 10px;
}
