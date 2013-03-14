jQuery, JavaScript, CSS3 popout scale effects
JavaScript
Documenting some useful jQuery, JavaScript, CSS3 popout scale effects code snippets. Hopefully will be useful for someone.
jQuery IE Compatiable scale transition effect
The problems of solving cross browsers transition effects is sometimes like following a long yellow brick road.
CSS Only – works in Chrome, FF, IE9, IE8, IE7? – https://jsfiddle.net/9tV7d/
Other plugins/code snippets
Other possible cross browser techniques using these plugins:
- http://www.useragentman.com/blog/csssandpaper-a-css3-javascript-library/
- http://ricostacruz.com/jquery.transit/
- jQuery Plugin for IE7+ Scale Transition Effect – https://jsfiddle.net/Rm3zv/
- jQuery UI – https://jsfiddle.net/znuwd/1/
