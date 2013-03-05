Skip to main content

jQuery Filter Function Example

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Just a quick couple of examples for one of jQuery’s underused functions. The $.filter() function is probably not used as much as more popular functions such as $.find() because it offers a slower speed according to jsperf.

$.filter() Example 1

Filter all the hyperlinks which target MS Word Documents and PDF’s then attach an event which fires off a Google Analytics custom event tracking.

//checking specific file types
$('a[href]').filter(function()
{
     return /(.pdf|.doc)$/.test($(this).attr('href'));
}).bind('click', function()
{
     _gaq.push(['_trackEvent', window.location.pathname, 'Download', $(this).attr('href')]);
});

$.filter() Example 2

Filter all hyperlinks which target PNG and JPG images… add a nice red border to them.

//get all image links
$('a[href]').filter(function()
{
  return /(jpg|png)$/.test($(this).attr('href'))
}).each(function(i,v)
{
   $(v).css('border','2px solid red');
});
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience.

