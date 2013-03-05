jQuery Filter Function Example
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Just a quick couple of examples for one of jQuery’s underused functions. The $.filter() function is probably not used as much as more popular functions such as $.find() because it offers a slower speed according to jsperf.
$.filter() Example 1
Filter all the hyperlinks which target MS Word Documents and PDF’s then attach an event which fires off a Google Analytics custom event tracking.
//checking specific file types
$('a[href]').filter(function()
{
return /(.pdf|.doc)$/.test($(this).attr('href'));
}).bind('click', function()
{
_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', window.location.pathname, 'Download', $(this).attr('href')]);
});
$.filter() Example 2
Filter all hyperlinks which target PNG and JPG images… add a nice red border to them.
//get all image links
$('a[href]').filter(function()
{
return /(jpg|png)$/.test($(this).attr('href'))
}).each(function(i,v)
{
$(v).css('border','2px solid red');
});
