jQuery Filter Function Example

Just a quick couple of examples for one of jQuery’s underused functions. The $.filter() function is probably not used as much as more popular functions such as $.find() because it offers a slower speed according to jsperf.

$.filter() Example 1

Filter all the hyperlinks which target MS Word Documents and PDF’s then attach an event which fires off a Google Analytics custom event tracking.

//checking specific file types $('a[href]').filter(function() { return /(.pdf|.doc)$/.test($(this).attr('href')); }).bind('click', function() { _gaq.push(['_trackEvent', window.location.pathname, 'Download', $(this).attr('href')]); });

$.filter() Example 2

Filter all hyperlinks which target PNG and JPG images… add a nice red border to them.