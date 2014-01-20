jQuery 1.11.0 RC1 and 2.1.0 RC1 Released
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
We’re just about ready for the final release of jQuery 1.11 and 2.1! Before we release, we’d like you to sanity-check our work. It will save us both a bunch of work if you check things out now, rather than waiting for a release. If something’s not right, we can fix it before millions of people have to deal with it!
New Stuff to note
- #14394: style=”x: y !important;” doesn’t get changed when calling el.css(x, z) in Chrome and Safari but it works in Firefox
- #14459: data-* attribute parsing bypasses jQuery.parseJSON (inconsistent with 1.x)
- #14180: focusin/out special events don’t work cross-window
- #14207: Ajax error defaults to status 404
- #13768: Error trying to load jQuery from node.js
See below link for full list of changes/updates.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns