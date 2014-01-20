Skip to main content

jQuery 1.11.0 RC1 and 2.1.0 RC1 Released

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

We’re just about ready for the final release of jQuery 1.11 and 2.1! Before we release, we’d like you to sanity-check our work. It will save us both a bunch of work if you check things out now, rather than waiting for a release. If something’s not right, we can fix it before millions of people have to deal with it!

New Stuff to note

  1. #14394: style=”x: y !important;” doesn’t get changed when calling el.css(x, z) in Chrome and Safari but it works in Firefox
  2. #14459: data-* attribute parsing bypasses jQuery.parseJSON (inconsistent with 1.x)
  3. #14180: focusin/out special events don’t work cross-window
  4. #14207: Ajax error defaults to status 404
  5. #13768: Error trying to load jQuery from node.js

See below link for full list of changes/updates.

View the official post

Sam Deering

Sam Deering

