JavaScript location.host vs location.hostname

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

JavaScript location.host vs location.hostname example for this domain address http://jquery4u.com

location.host gives us jquery4u.com
location.hostname gives us jquery4u.com

You may be wondering, whats the difference?

Well host takes into consideration any specific ports also!

ports

Try it below!

Check out this awesome site below.

source:
http://bl.ocks.org/abernier/raw/3070589/

