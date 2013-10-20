JavaScript location.host vs location.hostname
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
JavaScript location.host vs location.hostname example for this domain address http://jquery4u.com
location.host gives us jquery4u.com
location.hostname gives us jquery4u.com
You may be wondering, whats the difference?
Well host takes into consideration any specific ports also!
Try it below!
