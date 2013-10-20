JavaScript Capture IOS7 iPad Screen Orientation Change
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Code snippet to capture ipad device change (IOS7) tested.
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
//capture ipad device change (IOS7) tested.
function doOnOrientationChange()
{
// alert(window.orientation);
switch(window.orientation)
{
case 0:
case 90:
alert('portrait');
$('html').removeClass('landscape').addClass('portrait');
break;
case -90:
alert('landscape');
$('html').removeClass('portrait').addClass('landscape');
break;
default:
break;
}
}
});
