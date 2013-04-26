JavaScript Â breaks your code

Skip to main content

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

So have you ever seen JavaScript Â in your code? On initial thoughts you may think it looks like illegal tab characters of some kind (this sort of thing commonly occurs sometimes when you copy and paste code ie – special characters when you paste from MS Word). So I thought I would share it with those who haven’t seen it before.

Here is what it might look like on the web page.

tabshcars1

And in the editor.

tabshcars2

So does it break your code?

Here is some proof that it DOES break your code.

if (true) 
					{
				Â  Â  Â  Â  console.log('weeeeeeee.');
				Â  Â  }
					else
					{
						console.log('woooooooo.');
					}

Edit in jsfiddle

Jshint suggests.

jshint-suggest-broken-code

And the fixed code.

fixed-code

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

