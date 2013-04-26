JavaScript Â breaks your code

So have you ever seen JavaScript Â in your code? On initial thoughts you may think it looks like illegal tab characters of some kind (this sort of thing commonly occurs sometimes when you copy and paste code ie – special characters when you paste from MS Word). So I thought I would share it with those who haven’t seen it before.

Here is what it might look like on the web page.

And in the editor.

So does it break your code?

Here is some proof that it DOES break your code.

if (true) { Â Â Â Â console.log('weeeeeeee.'); Â Â } else { console.log('woooooooo.'); }

Edit in jsfiddle

Jshint suggests.

And the fixed code.