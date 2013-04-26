JavaScript Â breaks your code
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
So have you ever seen JavaScript Â in your code? On initial thoughts you may think it looks like illegal tab characters of some kind (this sort of thing commonly occurs sometimes when you copy and paste code ie – special characters when you paste from MS Word). So I thought I would share it with those who haven’t seen it before.
Here is what it might look like on the web page.
And in the editor.
So does it break your code?
Here is some proof that it DOES break your code.
if (true)
{
Â Â Â Â console.log('weeeeeeee.');
Â Â }
else
{
console.log('woooooooo.');
}
Jshint suggests.
And the fixed code.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
