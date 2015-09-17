JavaOne4Kids: Robots, Minecraft, and Coding

This year’s JavaOne conference will be held between October 25 and 29. SitePoint is partnering with Oracle to share highlights from the conference.

Much like with language, kids have the ability to absorb and understand the basics of technology amazingly at an early age. Building the next generation of developers, engineers, and tech lovers,JavaOne4Kids is an entire day’s worth of sessions hosted on Saturday October 24th right before JavaOne begins (schedule available here). In order to ensure that the kids have the best time possible and want to come back for more, we try to offer lessons that spark their interest and creativity. These sessions are aimed at children 10-18 years old. There are 21 total sessions being offered over 3 time slots. Technologies covered include: Greenfoot, LEGO Mindstorms, Scratch, Leap Motion, Arduino, Python, NAO Robot, HTML5, JavaScript, Polymer, Raspberry Pi, Scala, Forge 1.8, Tynker, and, of course, Java.

Each session is designed to reach out to a different age group or interest. For example, the young artists can draw their favorite animals with JavaScript; the gamers can mod Minecraft with Forge 1.8 or build their own game with Java or Scratch and Leap Motion, and robot enthusiasts can play with a NAO Robot. Registration for this event opens in September, but in order to make sure it’s the best that it can possibly be, we are now looking for volunteers to help with the workshops. Sign up to volunteer here. Your time will help inspire the next generation of Java Developers – a great way to give back to and help grow the Java Community.

