JavaOne Track Highlights: Java and Server-Side Development

This year’s JavaOne conference will be held between October 25 and 29. SitePoint is partnering with Oracle to share highlights from the conference.

The JavaOne 2015 Content Catalog is live. We’ve got hundreds of great sessions covering all things Java related. To help you find exactly what you’re looking for, be it Server-Side Development, Security, or anything in between, the sessions have been placed into tracks. There are 8 tracks at this year’s conference designed to be the ultimate guide to help you stay on top of the latest innovations in Java technologies. This is the sixth post in a series on the tracks being offered at this year’s conference. Last week, we looked at the Java and the Internet of Things track. Today, let’s look at the Java and Server-Side Development track and a few featured sessions.

This track focuses on the Java Platform, Enterprise Edition (Java EE). Looking to get the most out of Java EE 7 and look forward to 8? You’ve come to the right place. Sessions on this track will keep you moving along with the best new methods and updates for staying on top of security, persistence, CDI, transactions, Java Message Service 2.0, Concurrency Utilities, and batch APIs. Java EE experts will also teach you how to develop secure and scalable services with technologies like WebSockets, JSON, and JAX-RS 2.0.

As far as featured sessions go, this track has 3 great Hands-On Labs to look out for. These sessions are unique because of their hands-on nature, meaning that you’ll walk away with some new tools in your belt. For example, Yuriy Artamonov poses a challenge in his session “Develop a Fully Functioned Business Application in Hours with CUBA Platform.” Can you build a genuine enterprise application with commercial value in just 2 hours? He’ll show you how in this session. You’ll utilize the CUBA Platform to create an application complete with a UI, business logic, security and audit, reports, and a REST API for a bicycle workshop.

To get even more hands-on Java EE knowledge, check out “Building Applications with PostgreSQL’s jsonb Datatype, Play 2 Framework, and REST.” Developing a web application with PostgreSQL’s jsonb datatype and the REST API means that you can store all data in a single database, easily make data changes, simplify the way you manage difficult class hierarchies, save data in one table in JSON and relational view, and decrease your development time while speeding up web application performance, and Anton Kazakov from Softarex Technologies Inc. will show you how in this session. The third featured session was covered in last week’s IoT Track Highlights. It’s called “Highly Loaded Server-Side Multitask Management Systems Based on Java and Redis.” It’s a great session for those of you interested in server-side development, the IoT, or both. You’ll walk away with the knowledge of how to develop an IoT system utilizing server-based solutions. Check it out here.

To see more from this track, head over to the Content Catalog and filter by Java and Server-Side Development. Let’s not forget that this great technology is only possible because of contributions from the rich community that surrounds Java EE. What better place to get to know this community and to meet the some of the biggest innovators face-to-face than JavaOne? The Early Bird Discount is in its final days, so register soon, and don’t miss this year’s JavaOne!

