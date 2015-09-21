JavaHub: The Center of Your JavaOne Conference

This year’s JavaOne conference will be held between October 25 and 29. SitePoint is partnering with Oracle to share highlights from the conference.

Meet up at the Java Hub, where you’ll see the latest Java technology innovations. Located at the Exhibition Hall in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, the Java Hub will showcase the MakerZone, the Oracle Technology Network Community Café, and Wolf Nkole Helzle’s myMatrix. Coming back this year will be JavaOne favorites, including NightHacking, Hackergarten, and 3D printing.

For a more interactive experience, we are introducing the Geek Bar. There you’ll be able to speak in depth with Java and cloud experts from Oracle on subjects that pique your interest. Check the monitor next to the Geek Bar or the JavaOne mobile app to see a listing of the experts, their areas of expertise, and their availability throughout the conference.

Plan to make the Java Hub the center of your JavaOne conference.

Hours of Operation

Monday, October 26 — 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27 — 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 — 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

3D Modeling

Watch a 3D printer do its magic creating clones of Duke. Experience the entire process from the modeling interface to the “birth” of Duke. All of it happens with JavaFX 3D, Java Embedded, and 3D printing. 3D Modeling is brought to you by Oracle Technology Network.

Hackergarten

Contribute to your favorite open source projects at the Hackergarten. Stop by any time, join a group, pick a feature or bug you want to tackle, and submit your results. You will learn from Java EE, Java SE, Java Embedded, and JavaFX experts on how you can impact the future of Java technologies. Bring your laptop and join us for an hour (more—or less). WiFi and power are available.

Hackergarten is brought to you by the Java Community Process and Oracle Technology Network.

MakerZone: From Game Consoles to Robots

Pepper? Alvin? If you don’t recognize these names, head on over to MakerZone to meet them and find out what they’re all about. Discover the power of Java technologies through hands-on demonstrations from Oracle and the community. Examine creative and innovative Internet of Things use cases that use popular devices such as the Raspberry Pi. Come on by and see all the exciting hands-on demos at MakerZone.

myMatrix

myMatrix is an interactive community project by media artist Wolf Nkole Helzle. A three-dimensional mosaic is created from thousands of individual photos that are uploaded by participants via computer or mobile device. Participants can then navigate the mosaic via console or touch screen to look at the bigger picture, or at individual shots. myMatrix is a powerful and unique combination of technology and creativity.

Check out Helzle’s work at helzle.com.

NightHacking at JavaOne

Come join the Java Hub live audience and watch Java developers and community members share their experiences. NightHacking is a live program where developers get interviewed and show off coding tips to a global audience. All broadcasts are live-streamed on the NightHacking website.

This year there will be cloud developer interviews that help expand the broad range of topics available to the NightHacking audience.

Oracle Technology Network (OTN) Community Café

Stop by the OTN Community Café and grab a cup of the best coffee at JavaOne. Watch baristas serve coffee using a Raspberry Pi and Java. Chat with them about anything related to Java technologies, Java Magazine and Oracle University. This experience is brought to you by Oracle Technology Network.

SitePoint is partnering with Oracle to give away FORTY free tickets to the JavaOne conference. To win a ticket to the conference (October 25th-29th, 2015), leave a comment below telling us how you’ll convince your boss to give you the week off for the conference. The best answers win.