Skip to main content

Introducing SitePoint Premium Collections (and Our Best Price Ever)

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Huge discounts on SitePoint Premium

We’ve just launched something new, and we’re celebrating with a huge discount on SitePoint Premium memberships.

Introducing Collections: we’ve made it even easier to watch playlists of screencasts on your favorite topics (and by your favorite teachers) in grouped bundles so you can learn more intuitively – the next instalment is right there in the relevant Collection, exactly where you need it. New videos are added daily.

Watch one lesson or binge away, the choice is yours, free for all SitePoint Premium Members.

To celebrate the launch, we’re doing something we never, ever do and offering SitePoint Premium Membership at a massive discount for one week only:

Monthly – $7 (normally $15)
Annual – $48 (normally $108)

And, for the first time ever, you can now have a SitePoint Premium Lifetime Membership! A one time cost of $199 for ongoing access to the best resources to develop your skills – forever. That’s unlimited access to all SitePoint books, courses, collections and screencasts. Check out the entire library here.

We’re reverting to our usual pricing at the end of the week, so now’s the time to join!

Join SitePoint Premium

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns