Introducing SitePoint Premium Collections (and Our Best Price Ever)
We’ve just launched something new, and we’re celebrating with a huge discount on SitePoint Premium memberships.
Introducing Collections: we’ve made it even easier to watch playlists of screencasts on your favorite topics (and by your favorite teachers) in grouped bundles so you can learn more intuitively – the next instalment is right there in the relevant Collection, exactly where you need it. New videos are added daily.
Watch one lesson or binge away, the choice is yours, free for all SitePoint Premium Members.
To celebrate the launch, we’re doing something we never, ever do and offering SitePoint Premium Membership at a massive discount for one week only:
Monthly – $7 (normally $15)
Annual – $48 (normally $108)
And, for the first time ever, you can now have a SitePoint Premium Lifetime Membership! A one time cost of $199 for ongoing access to the best resources to develop your skills – forever. That’s unlimited access to all SitePoint books, courses, collections and screencasts. Check out the entire library here.
We’re reverting to our usual pricing at the end of the week, so now’s the time to join!
