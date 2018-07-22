Introducing Hubs: Learn Modern Development Skills

Figuring out where to start when learning a new web technology can be hard: the sheer amount of material available in a variety of formats can be overwhelming. SitePoint’s new Hubs remedy that issue by providing comprehensive learning destinations on a multitude of web development topics.

Learn how to build apps for web, mobile, desktop and blockchain!

Hubs contain a curated selection of up-to-the-minute articles, books and video courses that offer trusted, practical knowledge presented in a friendly and approachable way. Users are walked through concepts, build complete example projects, and get detailed guidance on the best supporting tools available.

Perfect for a complete novice just starting out with a new framework or language, and also ideal for experienced developers wanting to brush up on the latest techniques, SitePoint’s Hubs offer tutorials, best practice advice and real-world knowledge for everyone.

Check out our latest hubs: