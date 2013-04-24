13 Interesting Web Dev Finds – March 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.
Also see:
jsDay
From the organizers of the phpDay, the first international conference on JavaScript in Italy.
Flat UI
Free Web User Interface Kit. Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
Shapecatcher
It is a new website, that helps you to find specific Unicode characters, just by sketching their shape. Currently about 10000 of the most important Unicode characters are compared to your sketch and are analysed for similarities.
Mugeda
Provides publishers unique HTML5 technologies to create professional rich media mobile ads.
browserling
Interactive cross-browser testing
Google+ Developers Live: Interactive Posts on Android
Join +Gus Class and +Chirag Shah as they show off how easy it is to implement Interactive Posts on Android with the right audience!
ViewlikeUS
Lets you test your website in any resolution.
Squel.js
Lightweight Javascript library for building SQL query strings. Usable with node.js or in the browser.
postal.js
It is an in-memory message bus – very loosely inspired by AMQP – written in JavaScript. Postal.js runs in the browser, or on the server-side using Node.js.
What You Might Not Know About JSON.stringify()
When writing in JavaScript, JSON.stringify is the way we take a value and serilalize it to a string value representing the object:
XSockets (Azure) & Wijmo
Echo apis are created to simulate Ajax calls: /echo/json/ for JSON, https://jsfiddle.net/echo/jsonp/ for JSONP, /echo/html/ for HTML and /echo/xml/ for XML.
Local Storage And How To Use It On Websites
In this article, we’ll look at how easy it is to store information on a computer to read later and explain what you can use that for.
Technical explanation of The MySpace Worm
Also called the “Samy worm” or “JS.Spacehero worm”
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns