Skip to main content

13 Interesting Web Dev Finds – March 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.

Also see:

jsDay

From the organizers of the phpDay, the first international conference on JavaScript in Italy.

jsDay.jpg
Source

Flat UI

Free Web User Interface Kit. Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)

Flat-UI.jpg
Source + Demo

Shapecatcher

It is a new website, that helps you to find specific Unicode characters, just by sketching their shape. Currently about 10000 of the most important Unicode characters are compared to your sketch and are analysed for similarities.

Shapecatcher.jpg
Source + Demo

Mugeda

Provides publishers unique HTML5 technologies to create professional rich media mobile ads.

Mugeda.jpg
Source + Demo

browserling

Interactive cross-browser testing

browserling.jpg
Source + Demo

Google+ Developers Live: Interactive Posts on Android

Join +Gus Class and +Chirag Shah as they show off how easy it is to implement Interactive Posts on Android with the right audience!

Google+-Developers-Live.jpg
Source

ViewlikeUS

Lets you test your website in any resolution.

ViewlikeUS.jpg
Source + Demo

Squel.js

Lightweight Javascript library for building SQL query strings. Usable with node.js or in the browser.

Squeljs.jpg
SourceDemo

postal.js

It is an in-memory message bus – very loosely inspired by AMQP – written in JavaScript. Postal.js runs in the browser, or on the server-side using Node.js.

postaljs.jpg
Source

What You Might Not Know About JSON.stringify()

When writing in JavaScript, JSON.stringify is the way we take a value and serilalize it to a string value representing the object:

JSONstringify.jpg
Source

XSockets (Azure) & Wijmo

Echo apis are created to simulate Ajax calls: /echo/json/ for JSON, https://jsfiddle.net/echo/jsonp/ for JSONP, /echo/html/ for HTML and /echo/xml/ for XML.

XSockets-Azure-Wijmo.jpg
Source + Demo

Local Storage And How To Use It On Websites

In this article, we’ll look at how easy it is to store information on a computer to read later and explain what you can use that for.

Local-Storage.jpg
Source

Technical explanation of The MySpace Worm

Also called the “Samy worm” or “JS.Spacehero worm”

The-MySpace-Worm.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns