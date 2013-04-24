13 Interesting Web Dev Finds – March 2013

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.

Also see:

jsDay

From the organizers of the phpDay, the first international conference on JavaScript in Italy.



Source

Flat UI

Free Web User Interface Kit. Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)



Source + Demo

Shapecatcher

It is a new website, that helps you to find specific Unicode characters, just by sketching their shape. Currently about 10000 of the most important Unicode characters are compared to your sketch and are analysed for similarities.



Source + Demo

Mugeda

Provides publishers unique HTML5 technologies to create professional rich media mobile ads.



Source + Demo

browserling

Interactive cross-browser testing



Source + Demo

Google+ Developers Live: Interactive Posts on Android

Join +Gus Class and +Chirag Shah as they show off how easy it is to implement Interactive Posts on Android with the right audience!



Source

ViewlikeUS

Lets you test your website in any resolution.



Source + Demo

Squel.js

Lightweight Javascript library for building SQL query strings. Usable with node.js or in the browser.



SourceDemo

postal.js

It is an in-memory message bus – very loosely inspired by AMQP – written in JavaScript. Postal.js runs in the browser, or on the server-side using Node.js.



Source

What You Might Not Know About JSON.stringify()

When writing in JavaScript, JSON.stringify is the way we take a value and serilalize it to a string value representing the object:



Source

XSockets (Azure) & Wijmo

Echo apis are created to simulate Ajax calls: /echo/json/ for JSON, https://jsfiddle.net/echo/jsonp/ for JSONP, /echo/html/ for HTML and /echo/xml/ for XML.



Source + Demo

Local Storage And How To Use It On Websites

In this article, we’ll look at how easy it is to store information on a computer to read later and explain what you can use that for.



Source

Technical explanation of The MySpace Worm

Also called the “Samy worm” or “JS.Spacehero worm”



Source