Improvements to HTML5please.com – HTML5 Features Support

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Just documenting some potential improvements to HTML5please.com – please :) HTML5 Features Support.

HTML5 Slider

It shows range but when you type “Slider” it doesn’t appear. Add a tag?

Mutiple Email Inputs

Mutiple inputs support?

Datalist

Datalist pollyfill: https://github.com/h5bp/html5please/issues/18 suggests to use $.browser() which is now deprecated.

Email Validation

It shows nothing for search “email” and if you search for “validation: it just shows form validation but no specific validation features.
Or if pollyfills (such as provided by Web Shims) should be used for form validation in entirety maybe say so?)

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

