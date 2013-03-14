Improvements to HTML5please.com – HTML5 Features Support
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Just documenting some potential improvements to HTML5please.com – please :) HTML5 Features Support.
HTML5 Slider
It shows range but when you type “Slider” it doesn’t appear. Add a tag?
Mutiple Email Inputs
Mutiple inputs support?
Datalist
Datalist pollyfill: https://github.com/h5bp/html5please/issues/18 suggests to use $.browser() which is now deprecated.
Email Validation
It shows nothing for search “email” and if you search for “validation: it just shows form validation but no specific validation features.
Or if pollyfills (such as provided by Web Shims) should be used for form validation in entirety maybe say so?)
