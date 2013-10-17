Get Image Color Values Using Chrome Dev Tools
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Get Image Color Values Using Chrome Dev Tools. Thank you Google Chrome Devs for making our lives easier!
First, you’ll need the Palette for Chrome extension.
Then simply on any image Right click > palett for chrome > create 32-color palett
This opens up a new window with your complete color pallete… woo!
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
