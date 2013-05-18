Skip to main content

3 Cool HTML5 WebCam Video Demos

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Just messing around with some HTML5 webcam demos. Here are the best 3 HTML5 WebCam Video Demos. If you know of anymore send them through! :)

HTML5 Video requires you to accept webcam access and you should be prompted when the page is hit.

1. HTML5 Webcam Video

cam
Try it!

2. ASCII Webcam Video

ascii
Try it!

3. Face Detection Webcam Video

funny
Try it!

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

