3 Cool HTML5 WebCam Video Demos

Just messing around with some HTML5 webcam demos. Here are the best 3 HTML5 WebCam Video Demos. If you know of anymore send them through! :)

HTML5 Video requires you to accept webcam access and you should be prompted when the page is hit.

1. HTML5 Webcam Video



Try it!

2. ASCII Webcam Video



Try it!

3. Face Detection Webcam Video



Try it!