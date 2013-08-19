How to Write Better JavaScript

340 million tweets are sent globally on any given day. The JavaScript event triggered every time the blue button is clicked on twitter.com is largely the responsibility of Angus Croll, co-author of Twitter’s Flight Framework and member of Twitter’s Web Core team.

In this exclusive interview, he offers his best tips for programmers to write better JavaScript and explains performance gains achieved by moving away from an MVC architecture.

Part 1 – Three tips to write better JS

Next parts coming soon

This interview was recorded at Web Directions Code 2013, in Melbourne, Australia. Save $100 with the code SITEPOINT when you register to the upcoming Web Directions South, to be held in Sydney, October 2013