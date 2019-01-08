How to Choose a WordPress Theme in 2019: A Selection of the Best

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

There are plenty of tools to choose from if your goal is to build a website. But if your goal is to build a great website, your choices narrow considerably. To start with, your first choice might be WordPress. It is the most popular CMS on the market today to power your website-building projects. Then, it's a matter of selecting among the top WordPress themes.

Want to know how to choose a WordPress theme? We've selected what we consider to be the best 15 for 2019 for your review.

You want a theme that provides the flexibility you need to build what you envision. Each of the following themes gives you precisely that. They are powerful, flexible, and completely customizable. It's simply a matter of finding one or more that will fit your needs and is comfortable to use.

You won't go wrong by selecting this premier ThemeForest bestseller as your website-building theme of choice. Be Theme offers an impressive range of powerful core features, including its library of 400+ pre-built websites (with more being added every month).

These pre-built websites address all the primary business and industry sectors and all the common website content types. If you occasionally find yourself getting stuck as to how to get started on a project that addresses a specific business niche, Be Theme will eliminate those kinds of issues for you.

With Be's Muffin page builder, powerful Admin Panel, shortcodes and shortcode generator, and other core features at your disposal, it's not all that uncommon to have a website up and running in 4 hours or less. Be Theme is fully optimized, it features well-written code, excellent support, a new Header Builder you'll absolutely love, and you don't need any coding skills whatsoever to work with it.

These pre-built websites meet industry design standards and incorporate the UX functionality you'll want for any given industry or website type.

Bridge is a best-selling creative WordPress theme that offers a perfect solution to building an outstanding website for virtually any business niche. Bridge's tons of website-building options and open-ended customizability have made it the most popular Creative WordPress theme ever, as evidenced by its more than 100,000 satisfied customers and 5 star-rated support.

The highlight of Bridge's multiple website building features has to be its library of over 376 pre-made websites. Take a few moments to thumb through them. It's practically guaranteed that you'll be more than impressed!

You'll find modules for everything in the package to create shops, listings, blogs, magazines, and almost anything else. Visual Composer, Revolution Slider, LayerSlider and Timetable Responsive Schedule plugins are also included.

Before deciding on a multipurpose creative theme that will work best for you, we suggest giving Bridge a good, close look.

Brook is an extremely versatile WordPress theme that you can use for any purpose namely website designing and creating. This theme places a strong emphasis on creativity, diversity, and site-building efficiency.

This theme's 37+ attractive predefined demos already address a broad range of

business areas, users could still be looking forwards to more enticing homepages to be introduced soon. Brook's developers have also taken extra care to provide the clean code and optimization to ensure the theme will run as smoothly & seamlessly as possible.

Its major features include parallax effects, infinite scrolling, one page scrolling, mega menus, enticing typography and icons, and an enormous selection of premade layouts for homepages, blogs, portfolios, landing pages plus a comprehensive combination of powerful site-building tools; the WPBakery page builder, retina HD sliders, and 60+ shortcodes to name a few.

For those having products to sell, Brook is integrated with WooCommerce plugin and features an online shop alongside various styles of shop page, product info, and product archives for users to choose from.

The best and easiest way to discover what this multiuse WordPress theme can do for you is to visit its unique creative showcase and see what other Uncode users have accomplished.

Uncode is a powerful, user-friendly theme that has all the functionality you need. You can easily create a stunning portfolio, launch a blog site, or display your product line in a few short hours – without any need for coding.

TheGem is a versatile, responsive, high-performing multipurpose toolbox designed to suit a multitude of creative website building uses. The stunning design concepts it makes available to you, together with its powerful and flexible tools will serve you well if your website needs address creatives, agencies, business and finance, online shops, portfolios, blogs, or just about anything else.

TheGem easily qualifies as being the most beautiful theme from a design aspect on the market today.

This, the highest rated WordPress theme on the market today offers an amazing selection of full-concept designed demos, premium plugins, premium fonts, and much more.

Kalium is a multipurpose theme designed to give you professional-looking results. Kalium is constantly evolving through a series of updates, a feature you would naturally expect in any premium theme.

When you're offered a theme that has all the features your business model requires, and still allows you to customize them (using drag and drop) as you see fit, you have a winner. If you or your client is in the real estate business, Houzez is the winner you've been looking for.

Houzez features advanced search and property management capabilities and everything in between that a realty agent or agency will be looking for.

It sometimes takes an elegant and innovatively-designed theme to build a website that features the same characteristics. That is precisely what Grenada can do for you. Designed for all creative people, Grenada's features include a selection of creative portfolio sliders, Ajax page load, and Visual Composer. It is also Gutenberg compatible.

Users give Grenada's support team ratings that range from outstanding to awesome. If you're in the market for a great portfolio website, you shouldn't pass this WordPress theme up.

Real Homes enjoys the distinction of being the number 1 real estate WordPress theme of all time if you take the comments and reviews of its more than 17,500+ happy customers into account.

One of Real Homes' coolest features has to be its Advanced Property Search capability, an important feature than you can customize to fit your business model. There's more of course, and the 4.66 star rating is reason enough to give Real Homes a close look.

Avada, with its unlimited designs, powerful tools and options, and responsive design has made it the #1 selling theme for 5 years running. The amazing support the Avada team provides has contributed to make it the most trusted WordPress theme on the market.

The many design options Avada offers gives you the ability to create virtually any design style down to the finest detail without the need for coding.

What will Schema do for you? This WordPress theme lifts SEO optimization worries from your shoulders. In terms of SEO friendliness, Schema isn't just SEO optimized; it's SEO ready.

Schema shows search engines where to look for the site design and content elements of interest. The Schema also features clean, quality code, fast load times and Google algorithm friendliness; important factors that lead to higher ad ratings, higher search rankings, improved UX, and more.

This top-rated WordPress theme designed by top-rated ThemeForest authors is just what you need to create dynamic websites that rock. You can wow clients and users with cutting edge designs that include unique animations, ultra-dynamic parallax effects, and other special effects that give the illusion of movement.

In spite of all it offers, Movedo is not at all difficult to work with, but should you have a question or problem, their dedicated support team stands ready to help.

Meet the #1 WordPress Knowledge Base Theme. KnowAll is a fully featured knowledge base theme. Optimize the customer support process with the help of KnowAll – fewer support tickets and happier customers are guaranteed.

Thanks to the unique features of KnowAll, your customers will be able to get instant answers even when you are not around. Aside from this, KnowAll is very easy to customize and it looks amazing on any device.

WordPress users looking for a tool that will enable them to create and manage a successful online forum will find it in ForumPress. Powered by the bbPress forum plugin, this theme focuses on forum design and functionality in a way that is guaranteed to encourage online community participation and collaboration.

It only takes seconds to set up a fully functioning site and ForumPress has all the settings you need to tweak your forum design to your exact specifications.

Pofo is a creative design theme suitable for any corporate, creative team or agency, photographer, artist, or blogger in need of a portfolio website featuring blog and/or eCommerce content as well.

This highly flexible, blazing fast and SEO optimised theme comes with WPBakery page builder and Revolution Slider plugins, more than 150 pre-built design elements, and a host of demo pages and home page templates with one click import feature to have all demo pages in your setup for your quick website building. You can also expect excellent customer support and regular updates.

Conclusion

We said at the outset that choosing a top WordPress theme shouldn't be difficult. You have 15 of the best themes to select among, however. Thus, picking one that will suit you best might take a little extra time and effort. How to choose a WordPress theme from this set? Easily.

You can't make a bad choice however, especially if you know what you want. If you don't know exactly what you want, a multipurpose theme should still serve you nicely.

Happy hunting!