Hey, it’s your six-figure salary calling

If you’re looking to move to a job that offers stability and a often a six-figure salary, look no further than the industry with one million job openings in 2016, according to a Cisco report. Cyber security is the place to be—and we’ve got a deal that’ll help you get there. Get the Cyber Security Hacker & Penetration Testing Certification Training for $39.

This training helps you dive right into cyber security and penetration testing, with 117 classes and 20+ hours of content covered security code, web-based vulnerabilities, cross-site request forgery, and all the other essentials hiring managers want to make sure you’re familiar with. You’ll get lifetime access to the video lessons, exercises, quizzes, and assessments, and there’s even a discussion forum if you get stuck.

You dream job awaits. Get the Cyber Security Hacker & Penetration Testing Certification Training for $39.