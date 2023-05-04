HTML & CSS

An Introduction to the :has() Selector in CSS

Stephanie Eckles
In this excerpt from Unleashing the Power of CSS, we take a deep dive into how to select elements with the CSS :has() selector.

Heralded as “the parent selector”, the :has() pseudo-class has far greater range than just styling an element’s ancestor. With its availability in Safari 15.4+ and Chromium 105+, and behind a flag in Firefox, it’s a great time for you to become familiar with :has() and its use cases.

As a pseudo-class, the basic functionality of :has() is to style the element it’s attached to — otherwise known as the “target” element. This is similar to other pseudo-classes like :hover or :active, where a:hover is intended to style the <a> element in an active state.

However, :has() is also similar to :is(), :where(), and :not(), in that it accepts a a list of relative selectors within its parentheses. This allows :has() to create complex criteria to test against, making it a very powerful selector.

To get a feel for how :has() works, let’s look at an example of how to apply it. In the following selector, we’re testing if an <article> element has an <img> element as a child:

article:has(img) {}

A possible result of this selector is shown in the image below. Three article elements are shown, two containing images and both having a palegreen background and different padding from the one without an image.

Three articles are shown, two containing images and both having a palegreen background and different padding from the one without an image

The selector above will apply as long as an <img> element exists anywhere with the <article> element — whether as a direct child or as a descendant of other nested elements.

If we want to make sure the rule applies only if the <img> is a direct (un-nested) child of the <article> element, we can also include the child combinator:

article:has(> img) {}

The result of this change is shown in the image below. The same three cards are shown, but this time only the one where the image is a direct child of the <article> has the palegreen background and padding.

The same three cards are shown, but this time only the one with the image as direct child has the palegreen background and padding

In both selectors, the styles we define are applied to the target element, which is the <article>. This is why folks often call :has() the “parent” selector: if certain elements exist in a certain way, their “parent” receives the assigned styles.

Note: the :has() pseudo-class itself doesn’t add any specificity weight to the selector. Like :is() and :not(), the specificity of :has() is equal to the highest specificity selector in the selector list. For example, :has(#id, p, .class) will have the specificity afforded to an id. For a refresher on specificity, review the section on specificity in CSS Master, 3rd Edition.

We can also select a target element if it’s followed by a specific sibling element using the adjacent sibling combinator (+). In the following example, we’re selecting an <h1> element only if it’s directly followed by an <h2>:

h1:has(+ h2) {}

In the image below, two <article> elements are shown. In the first one, because the <h1> is followed by an <h2>, the <h1> has a palegreen background applied to it.

Two articles are shown. The first, with an h1 followed by an h2, has a palegreen background applied to the h1

Using the general sibling combinator (~), we can check if a specific element is a sibling anywhere following the target. Here, we’re checking if there’s a <p> element somewhere as a sibling of the <ul>:

ul:has(~ p) {}

The image below shows two <article> elements, each containing an unordered list. The second article’s list is followed by a paragraph, so it has a palegreen background applied.

Two articles, each containing an unordered list. The second article’s list is followed by a paragraph, so it has a palegreen background applied

The selectors we’ve used so far have styled the target element attached to :has(), such as the <ul> in ul:has(~ p). Just as with regular selectors, our :has() selectors can be extended to be far more complex, such as setting styling conditions for elements not directly attached to the :has() selector.

In the following selector, the styles apply to any <p> elements that are siblings of an <h2> that itself has an <h3> as an adjacent sibling:

h2:has(+ h3) ~ p

In the image below, two <article> elements are shown. In the second, the paragraphs are styled with a palegreen background and an increased left margin, because the paragraphs are siblings of an <h2> followed by an <h3>.

Two articles are shown. The second, which contains an h2 followed by an h3, has the paragraphs that follow the h3 styled with a palegreen background and increased left margin

Note: we’ll be more successful using :has() if we have a good understanding of the available CSS selectors. MDN offers a concise overview of selectors, and I’ve written a two-part series on selectors with additional practical examples.

Remember, :has() can accept a list of selectors, which we can think of as OR conditions. Let’s select a paragraph if it includes <a> _or_ <strong> _or_ <em>:

p:has(a, strong, em) {}

In the image below, there are two paragraphs. Because the second paragraph contains a <strong> element, it has a palegreen background.

Two pararaphs are shown. The second contains a strong element that causes a palegreen background to be applied to the paragraph

We can also chain :has() selectors to create AND conditions. In the following compound selector, we’re testing both that an <img> is the first child of the <article>, and that the <article> contains an <h1> followed by an <h2>:

article:has(> img:first-child):has(h1 + h2) {}

The image below shows three <article> elements. The second article has a palegreen background (along with other styling) because it contains both an image as a first child and an <h1> followed by an <h2>.

Three articles are shown, each containing an h1. The second article, which has an h1 + h2 and an image as a first child, has a palegreen background, and a serif style for the h1

You can review all of these basic selector examples in the following CodePen demo.

