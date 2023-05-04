An Introduction to the :has() Selector in CSS
In this excerpt from Unleashing the Power of CSS, we take a deep dive into how to select elements with the CSS
:has() selector.
Heralded as “the parent selector”, the
:has() pseudo-class has far greater range than just styling an element’s ancestor. With its availability in Safari 15.4+ and Chromium 105+, and behind a flag in Firefox, it’s a great time for you to become familiar with
:has() and its use cases.
As a pseudo-class, the basic functionality of
:has() is to style the element it’s attached to — otherwise known as the “target” element. This is similar to other pseudo-classes like
:hover or
:active, where
a:hover is intended to style the
<a> element in an active state.
However,
:has() is also similar to
:is(),
:where(), and
:not(), in that it accepts a a list of relative selectors within its parentheses. This allows
:has() to create complex criteria to test against, making it a very powerful selector.
To get a feel for how
:has() works, let’s look at an example of how to apply it. In the following selector, we’re testing if an
<article> element has an
<img> element as a child:
article:has(img) {}
A possible result of this selector is shown in the image below. Three article elements are shown, two containing images and both having a palegreen background and different padding from the one without an image.
The selector above will apply as long as an
<img> element exists anywhere with the
<article> element — whether as a direct child or as a descendant of other nested elements.
If we want to make sure the rule applies only if the
<img> is a direct (un-nested) child of the
<article> element, we can also include the child combinator:
article:has(> img) {}
The result of this change is shown in the image below. The same three cards are shown, but this time only the one where the image is a direct child of the
<article> has the palegreen background and padding.
In both selectors, the styles we define are applied to the target element, which is the
<article>. This is why folks often call
:has() the “parent” selector: if certain elements exist in a certain way, their “parent” receives the assigned styles.
Note: the
:has() pseudo-class itself doesn’t add any specificity weight to the selector. Like
:is() and
:not(), the specificity of
:has() is equal to the highest specificity selector in the selector list. For example,
:has(#id, p, .class) will have the specificity afforded to an
id. For a refresher on specificity, review the section on specificity in CSS Master, 3rd Edition.
We can also select a target element if it’s followed by a specific sibling element using the adjacent sibling combinator (
+). In the following example, we’re selecting an
<h1> element only if it’s directly followed by an
<h2>:
h1:has(+ h2) {}
In the image below, two
<article> elements are shown. In the first one, because the
<h1> is followed by an
<h2>, the
<h1> has a palegreen background applied to it.
Using the general sibling combinator (
~), we can check if a specific element is a sibling anywhere following the target. Here, we’re checking if there’s a
<p> element somewhere as a sibling of the
<ul>:
ul:has(~ p) {}
The image below shows two
<article> elements, each containing an unordered list. The second article’s list is followed by a paragraph, so it has a palegreen background applied.
The selectors we’ve used so far have styled the target element attached to
:has(), such as the
<ul> in
ul:has(~ p). Just as with regular selectors, our
:has() selectors can be extended to be far more complex, such as setting styling conditions for elements not directly attached to the
:has() selector.
In the following selector, the styles apply to any
<p> elements that are siblings of an
<h2> that itself has an
<h3> as an adjacent sibling:
h2:has(+ h3) ~ p
In the image below, two
<article> elements are shown. In the second, the paragraphs are styled with a palegreen background and an increased left margin, because the paragraphs are siblings of an
<h2> followed by an
<h3>.
Note: we’ll be more successful using
:has() if we have a good understanding of the available CSS selectors. MDN offers a concise overview of selectors, and I’ve written a two-part series on selectors with additional practical examples.
Remember,
:has() can accept a list of selectors, which we can think of as
OR conditions. Let’s select a paragraph if it includes
<a> _or_
<strong> _or_
<em>:
p:has(a, strong, em) {}
In the image below, there are two paragraphs. Because the second paragraph contains a
<strong> element, it has a palegreen background.
We can also chain
:has() selectors to create
AND conditions. In the following compound selector, we’re testing both that an
<img> is the first child of the
<article>, and that the
<article> contains an
<h1> followed by an
<h2>:
article:has(> img:first-child):has(h1 + h2) {}
The image below shows three
<article> elements. The second article has a palegreen background (along with other styling) because it contains both an image as a first child and an
<h1> followed by an
<h2>.
You can review all of these basic selector examples in the following CodePen demo.
See the Pen
:has() selector syntax examples by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
This article is excerpted from Unleashing the Power of CSS: Advanced Techniques for Responsive User Interfaces, available on SitePoint Premium.