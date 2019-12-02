Building a Habit Tracker with Prisma, Chakra UI, and React
In June 2019, Prisma 2 Preview was released. Prisma 1 changed the way we interact with databases. We could access databases through plain JavaScript methods and objects without having to write the query in the database language itself. Prisma 1 acted as an abstraction in front of the database so it was easier to make CRUD (create, read, update and delete) applications.
Prisma 1 architecture looked like this:
Notice that there’s an additional Prisma server required for the back end to access the database. The latest version doesn’t require an additional server. It’s called The Prisma Framework (formerly known as Prisma 2) which is a complete rewrite of Prisma. The original Prisma was written in Scala, so it had to be run through JVM and needed an additional server to run. It also had memory issues.
The Prisma Framework is written in Rust so the memory footprint is low. Also, the additional server required while using Prisma 1 is now bundled with the back end, so you can use it just like a library.
The Prisma Framework consists of three standalone tools:
- Photon: a type-safe and auto-generated database client (“ORM replacement”)
- Lift: a declarative migration system with custom workflows
- Studio: a database IDE that provides an Admin UI to support various database workflows.
Photon is a type-safe database client that replaces traditional ORMs, and Lift allows us to create data models declaratively and perform database migrations. Studio allows us to perform database operations through a beautiful Admin UI.
Why use Prisma?
Prisma removes the complexity of writing complex database queries and simplifies database access in the application. By using Prisma, you can change the underlying databases without having to change each and every query. It just works. Currently, it only supports mySQL, SQLite and PostgreSQL.
Prisma provides type-safe database access provided by an auto-generated Prisma client. It has a simple and powerful API for working with relational data and transactions. It allows visual data management with Prisma Studio.
Providing end-to-end type-safety means developers can have confidence in their code, thanks to static analysis and compile-time error checks. The developer experience increases drastically when having clearly defined data types. Type definitions are the foundation for IDE features — like intelligent auto-completion or jump-to-definition.
Prisma unifies access to multiple databases at once (coming soon) and therefore drastically reduces complexity in cross-database workflows (coming soon).
It provides automatic database migrations (optional) through Lift, based on a declarative datamodel expressed using GraphQL’s schema definition language (SDL).
Prerequisites
For this tutorial, you need a basic knowledge of React. You also need to understand React Hooks.
Since this tutorial is primarily focused on Prisma, it’s assumed that you already have a working knowledge of React and its basic concepts.
If you don’t have a working knowledge of the above content, don’t worry. There are tons of tutorials available that will prepare you for following this post.
Throughout the course of this tutorial, we’ll be using
yarn. If you don’t have
yarn already installed, install it from here.
To make sure we’re on the same page, these are the versions used in this tutorial:
- Node v12.11.1
- npm v6.11.3
- npx v6.11.3
- yarn v1.19.1
- prisma2 v2.0.0-preview016.2
- react v16.11.0
Folder Structure
Our folder structure will be as follows:
streaks-app/
client/
server/
The
client/ folder will be bootstrapped from create-react-app while the
server/ folder will be bootstrapped from prisma2 CLI.
So you just need to create a root folder called
streaks-app/ and the subfolders will be generated while scaffolding it with the respective CLIs. Go ahead and create the
streaks-app/ folder and
cd into it as follows:
$ mkdir streaks-app && cd $_
The Back End (Server Side)
Bootstrap a new Prisma 2 project
You can bootstrap a new Prisma 2 project by using the npx command as follows:
$ npx prisma2 init server
Alternatively, you can install
prisma2 CLI globally and run the
init command. The do the following:
$ yarn global add prisma2 // or npm install --global prisma2
$ prisma2 init server
Run the interactive
prisma2 init flow & select boilerplate
Select the following in the interactive prompts:
- Select Starter Kit
- Select JavaScript
- Select GraphQL API
- Select SQLite
Once terminated, the
init command will have created an initial project setup in the
server/ folder.
Now open the
schema.prisma file and replace it with the following:
generator photon {
provider = "photonjs"
}
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
url = "file:dev.db"
}
model Habit {
id String @default(cuid()) @id
name String @unique
streak Int
}
schema.prisma contains the data model as well as the configuration options.
Here, we specify that we want to connect to the SQLite datasource called
dev.db as well as target code generators like
photonjs generator.
Then we define the data model
Habit, which consists of
id,
name and
streak.
id is a primary key of type
String with a default value of cuid().
name is of type
String, but with a constraint that it must be unique.
streak is of type
Int.
The
seed.js file should look like this:
const { Photon } = require('@generated/photon')
const photon = new Photon()
async function main() {
const workout = await photon.habits.create({
data: {
name: 'Workout',
streak: 49,
},
})
const running = await photon.habits.create({
data: {
name: 'Running',
streak: 245,
},
})
const cycling = await photon.habits.create({
data: {
name: 'Cycling',
streak: 77,
},
})
const meditation = await photon.habits.create({
data: {
name: 'Meditation',
streak: 60,
},
})
console.log({
workout,
running,
cycling,
meditation,
})
}
main()
.catch(e => console.error(e))
.finally(async () => {
await photon.disconnect()
})
This file creates all kinds of new habits and adds it to the SQLite database.
Now go inside the
src/index.js file and remove its contents. We’ll start adding content from scratch.
First go ahead and import the necessary packages and declare some constants:
const { GraphQLServer } = require('graphql-yoga')
const {
makeSchema,
objectType,
queryType,
mutationType,
idArg,
stringArg,
} = require('nexus')
const { Photon } = require('@generated/photon')
const { nexusPrismaPlugin } = require('nexus-prisma')
Now let’s declare our
Habit model just below it:
const Habit = objectType({
name: 'Habit',
definition(t) {
t.model.id()
t.model.name()
t.model.streak()
},
})
We make use of
objectType from the
nexus package to declare
Habit.
The
name parameter should be the same as defined in the
schema.prisma file.
The
definition function lets you expose a particular set of fields wherever
Habit is referenced. Here, we expose
id,
name and
streak field.
If we expose only the
id and
name fields, only those two will get exposed wherever
Habit is referenced.
Below that, paste the
Query constant:
const Query = queryType({
definition(t) {
t.crud.habit()
t.crud.habits()
// t.list.field('habits', {
// type: 'Habit',
// resolve: (_, _args, ctx) => {
// return ctx.photon.habits.findMany()
// },
// })
},
})
We make use of
queryType from the
nexus package to declare
Query.
The Photon generator generates an API that exposes CRUD functions on the
Habit model. This is what allows us to expose
t.crud.habit() and
t.crud.habits() method.
t.crud.habit() allows us to query any individual habit by its
id or by its
name.
t.crud.habits() simply returns all the habits.
Alternatively,
t.crud.habits() can also be written as:
t.list.field('habits', {
type: 'Habit',
resolve: (_, _args, ctx) => {
return ctx.photon.habits.findMany()
},
})
Both the above code and
t.crud.habits() will give the same results.
In the above code, we make a field named
habits. The return
type is
Habit. We then call
ctx.photon.habits.findMany() to get all the habits from our SQLite database.
Note that the name of the
habits property is auto-generated using the pluralize package. It’s therefore recommended practice to name our models singular — that is,
Habit and not
Habits.
We use the
findMany method on
habits, which returns a list of objects. We find all the
habits as we have mentioned no condition inside of
findMany. You can learn more about how to add conditions inside of
findMany here.
Below
Query, paste
Mutation as follows:
const Mutation = mutationType({
definition(t) {
t.crud.createOneHabit({ alias: 'createHabit' })
t.crud.deleteOneHabit({ alias: 'deleteHabit' })
t.field('incrementStreak', {
type: 'Habit',
args: {
name: stringArg(),
},
resolve: async (_, { name }, ctx) => {
const habit = await ctx.photon.habits.findOne({
where: {
name,
},
})
return ctx.photon.habits.update({
data: {
streak: habit.streak + 1,
},
where: {
name,
},
})
},
})
},
})
Mutation uses
mutationType from the
nexus package.
The CRUD API here exposes
createOneHabit and
deleteOneHabit.
createOneHabit, as the name suggests, creates a habit whereas
deleteOneHabit deletes a habit.
createOneHabit is aliased as
createHabit, so while calling the mutation we call
createHabit rather than calling
createOneHabit.
Similarly, we call
deleteHabit instead of
deleteOneHabit.
Finally, we create a field named
incrementStreak, which increments the streak of a habit. The return
type is
Habit. It takes an argument
name as specified in the
args field of type
String. This argument is received in the
resolve function as the second argument. We find the
habit by calling
ctx.photon.habits.findOne() while passing in the
name parameter in the
where clause. We need this to get our current
streak. Then finally we update the
habit by incrementing the
streak by 1.
Below
Mutation, paste the following:
const photon = new Photon()
new GraphQLServer({
schema: makeSchema({
types: [Query, Mutation, Habit],
plugins: [nexusPrismaPlugin()],
}),
context: { photon },
}).start(() =>
console.log(
`🚀 Server ready at: http://localhost:4000\n⭐️ See sample queries: http://pris.ly/e/js/graphql#5-using-the-graphql-api`,
),
)
module.exports = { Habit }
We use the
makeSchema method from the
nexus package to combine our model
Habit, and add
Query and
Mutation to the
types array. We also add
nexusPrismaPlugin to our
plugins array. Finally, we start our server at localhost:4000. Port 4000 is the default port for graphql-yoga. You can change the port as suggested here.
Let’s start the server now. But first, we need to make sure our latest schema changes are written to the
node_modules/@generated/photon directory. This happens when you run
prisma2 generate.
If you haven’t installed
prisma2 globally, you’ll have to replace
prisma2 generate with
./node_modules/.bin/prisma2 generate. Then we need to migrate our database to create tables.
Migrate your database with Lift
Migrating your database with Lift follows a 2-step process:
- Save a new migration (migrations are represented as directories on the file system)
- Run the migration (to migrate the schema of the underlying database)
In CLI commands, these steps can be performed as follows (the CLI steps are in the process of being updated to match):
$ prisma2 lift save --name 'init'
$ prisma2 lift up
Again, you’d have to replace
prisma2 with
./node_modules/.bin/prisma2 if you haven’t installed it globally.
Now the migration process is done. We’ve successfully created the table. Now we can seed our database with initial values.
Go ahead and run the following command in the terminal:
$ yarn seed
This will seed our database with eight habits, as specified in our
seed.js file.
Now you can run the server by typing:
$ yarn dev
This will run your server at localhost:4000, which you can open and query all the APIs you’ve made.
List all habits
query habits {
habits {
id
name
streak
}
}
Find habit by name
query findHabitByName {
habit(where: { name: "Workout" }) {
id
name
streak
}
}
Create habit
mutation createHabit {
createHabit(data: { name: "Swimming", streak: 10 }) {
id
name
streak
}
}
Delete habit
mutation deleteHabit {
deleteHabit(where: { id: "ck2kinq2j0001xqv5ski2byvs" }) {
id
name
streak
}
}
Increment streak
mutation incrementStreak {
incrementStreak(name: "Workout") {
streak
}
}
This is all we need for the back end. Let’s work on the front end now.
Front End (Client Side)
Bootstrap a new React project
Bootstrap a new React project by using create-react-app. Use npx to bootstrap a new project without having to install
create-react-app globally by doing the following:
$ npx create-react-app client
Alternatively, you can install
create-react-app globally and bootstrap a new React Project, then do this:
$ yarn global add create-react-app // or npm install --global create-react-app
$ create-react-app client
This bootstraps a new React project using
create-react-app.
Now go into the
client/ directory, run the project, and type this:
$ cd client
$ yarn start
This will run the client side on localhost:3000.
It should now look like this:
Now go into the
src/ directory and remove unneeded files like
App.css,
App.test.js,
index.css and
logo.svg:
$ cd src
$ rm App.css App.test.js index.css logo.svg
Remove the references to the removed files from
index.js and
App.js.
index.js should now look like this:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import App from "./App";
import * as serviceWorker from "./serviceWorker";
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
// If you want your app to work offline and load faster, you can change
// unregister() to register() below. Note this comes with some pitfalls.
// Learn more about service workers: https://bit.ly/CRA-PWA
serviceWorker.unregister();
And make sure your
App.js looks like this:
import React from 'react'
function App() {
return <div>Streaks App</div>
}
export default App
urql: Universal React Query Language
Go ahead and first install urql, which is an alternative of Apollo Client. We also need to install
graphql, as it’s a peer dependency of
urql. You can do so by typing the following command in the terminal:
$ cd .. // come out of the 'src/' directory and into the 'client/' directory
$ yarn add urql graphql
Now connect
urql to the Prisma GraphQL back end by changing
App.js to the following:
import React from 'react'
import { createClient, Provider } from 'urql'
const client = createClient({
url: 'http://localhost:4000/'
})
const App = () => (
<Provider value={client}>
<div>Streaks App</div>
</Provider>
)
export default App
Here, we use
urql‘s
createClient function by passing in our back-end
url and then passing it as a
value prop to the
Provider component. This allows us to query, mutate or subscribe to any component which is the child of the
Provider component.
It should now look like this:
Chakra UI
In this tutorial, we’ll be using Chakra UI as our component library to make beautiful applications faster. This is a different kind of component library built for accessibility and speed in mind. It is completely themeable and composable. To install it, type the following in the terminal:
$ yarn add @chakra-ui/core @emotion/core @emotion/styled emotion-theming
Chakra uses Emotion under the hood, so we need to install it and its peer dependencies.
In this tutorial, we also need
graphql-tag to parse our GraphQL queries,
react-icons to show beautiful icons,
@seznam/compose-react-refs to compose multiple refs and react-hook-form to create Forms.
Make sure to install them as well by typing the following in the terminal:
$ yarn add graphql-tag react-icons @seznam/compose-react-refs react-hook-form
Now go ahead and change
App.js to the following:
import { Text, ThemeProvider } from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
import { createClient, Provider } from 'urql'
const client = createClient({
url: 'http://localhost:4000/'
})
const App = () => (
<Provider value={client}>
<ThemeProvider>
<>
<Text fontSize='5xl' textAlign='center'>
Streaks App
</Text>
</>
</ThemeProvider>
</Provider>
)
export default App
We imported Text and
ThemeProvider from
@chakra-ui/core.
Text component is used to render text and paragraphs within an interface. It renders a
<p> tag by default.
We make our
Text components
fontSize as
5xl and we align it to the center.
We also wrap the whole thing inside
ThemeProvider.
ThemeProvider lets us add a theme to our application by passing in the
theme object as a prop. Chakra UI comes with a default theme which we see if we wrap
ThemeProvider on top of our components. The layout now looks like this:
Try removing
ThemeProvider to see how it affects the layout. It looks like this:
Put it back in. Now, let’s code our application.
Now go ahead and create a
components and a
graphql folder:
$ mkdir components graphql
Go inside the
graphql folder and create files named
createHabit.js,
deleteHabit.js,
incrementStreak.js,
listAllHabits.js and
index.js.
$ cd graphql
$ touch createHabit.js deleteHabit.js incrementStreak.js listAllHabits.js index.js
List all habits query
Open up
listAllHabits.js and paste the following:
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
export const LIST_ALL_HABITS_QUERY = gql`
query listAllHabits {
habits {
id
name
streak
}
}
`
Notice that the above
query is similar to what we typed in the GraphiQL editor. This is how GraphQL is used. First, we type the
query or
mutation in the GraphiQL editor and see if it gives the data that we need and then we just copy-paste it into the application.
Create habit mutation
Inside
createHabit.js, paste the following:
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
export const CREATE_HABIT_MUTATION = gql`
mutation createHabit($name: String!, $streak: Int!) {
createHabit(data: { name: $name, streak: $streak }) {
id
name
streak
}
}
`
Again we have copied the
mutation from our GraphiQL editor above. The main difference is we have replaced the hardcoded value with a variable noted by
$ so we can type in whatever user has specified. The above mutation will be used to create a habit.
Delete habit mutation
Paste the following in
deleteHabit.js:
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
export const DELETE_HABIT_MUTATION = gql`
mutation deleteHabit($id: ID!) {
deleteHabit(where: { id: $id }) {
id
name
streak
}
}
`
The above mutation will be used to delete a habit.
Increment streak mutation
Paste the following in
incrementStreak.js:
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
export const INCREMENT_STREAK_MUTATION = gql`
mutation incrementStreak($name: String) {
incrementStreak(name: $name) {
streak
}
}
`
The above mutation will be used to increment the streak of a given habit.
Finally, to make it easy to
import everything from one file, paste the following in
index.js:
export * from './createHabit'
export * from './deleteHabit'
export * from './incrementStreak'
export * from './listAllHabits'
This lets us
import stuff from a single file instead of four different files. This is beneficial when we have 10s of
queries and
mutations.
Now go inside of
components/ directory and create files named
CreateHabit.js,
DeleteHabit.js,
Habit.js,
ListAllHabits.js and
index.js.
$ cd ../components/
$ touch CreateHabit.js DeleteHabit.js Habit.js ListAllHabits.js index.js
We will touch the rest of the files later in this tutorial, but for now open up
index.js and paste the following:
export * from './Common/Error'
export * from './Common/Loading'
export * from './CreateHabit'
export * from './DeleteHabit'
export * from './Habit'
export * from './ListAllHabits'
Now create a
Common/ folder and inside that create
Loading.js and
Error.js:
$ mkdir Common && cd $_
$ touch Loading.js Error.js
cd $_ allows us to go inside the
Common directory immediately after it’s created. Then we create
Loading.js and
Error.js inside it.
Now create a
utils/ folder inside the
src/ directory with two files inside it —
getIcon.js and
index.js:
$ cd ../../
$ mkdir utils/ && cd $_
$ touch getIcon.js index.js
Create icons for habits
Now open up
getIcon.js and paste the following:
import { AiOutlineQuestion } from 'react-icons/ai'
import { FaCode, FaRunning, FaSwimmer } from 'react-icons/fa'
import { FiPhoneCall } from 'react-icons/fi'
import {
GiCycling,
GiMeditation,
GiMuscleUp,
GiTennisRacket,
} from 'react-icons/gi'
import { MdSmokeFree } from 'react-icons/md'
const icons = [
{
keywords: ['call', 'phone'],
pic: FiPhoneCall,
},
{
keywords: ['workout', 'muscle', 'body-building', 'body building'],
pic: GiMuscleUp,
},
{
keywords: ['cycling', 'cycle'],
pic: GiCycling,
},
{
keywords: ['running', 'run'],
pic: FaRunning,
},
{
keywords: ['swimming', 'swim'],
pic: FaSwimmer,
},
{
keywords: ['racket', 'tennis', 'badminton'],
pic: GiTennisRacket,
},
{
keywords: [
'smoke',
'smoking',
'no smoking',
'no-smoking',
'smoke free',
'no smoke',
],
pic: MdSmokeFree,
},
{
keywords: ['code', 'code everyday', 'program', 'programming'],
pic: FaCode,
},
{
keywords: ['meditate', 'meditation'],
pic: GiMeditation,
},
]
export const getIcon = name => {
let icon = AiOutlineQuestion
for (let i = 0; i < icons.length; i++) {
const { keywords, pic } = icons[i]
const lowerCaseName = name.toLowerCase()
const doesKeywordExistInName = keywords.some(keyword =>
lowerCaseName.includes(keyword),
)
if (doesKeywordExistInName) {
icon = pic
break
}
}
return icon
}
This is a helper file that contains a single function named
getIcon. It takes in a habit name and returns an appropriate icon. To add more icons, you need to add an object to the
icons array with an appropriate
keywords and
pic, which can be imported from react-icons.
Let’s import this function from
index.js so we can easily import it without having to remember the file name. This isn’t required here but it’s helpful when the application gets big.
Open
index.js and paste the following one-liner:
export * from './getIcon'
Go ahead and open up
Loading.js and paste the following:
import { Flex, Spinner } from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
export const Loading = () => (
<Flex justify='center' flexWrap='wrap'>
<Spinner
thickness='4px'
speed='0.65s'
emptyColor='gray.200'
color='blue.800'
size='xl'
/>
</Flex>
)
We show a nice
Spinner which we imported from the Chakra UI library. We wrap it in a
Flex component which makes it easy to apply Flexbox without having to write CSS. In my opinion, Chakra makes it easy to make beautiful applications faster without having to write custom CSS.
Now open up
Error.js and paste the following:
import {
Alert,
AlertDescription,
AlertIcon,
AlertTitle,
Flex,
} from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
export const Error = () => (
<Flex justify='center' flexWrap='wrap'>
<Alert status='error'>
<AlertIcon />
<AlertTitle mr={2}>Whoops,</AlertTitle>
<AlertDescription>
there has been an error. Please try again later!
</AlertDescription>
</Alert>
</Flex>
)
Here, we show an error box. You can easily find the above code on the Chakra UI docs. No rocket science here. Just plain old copy-paste.
Display a single habit
Open up
Habit.js and paste the following:
import { Badge, Box, Flex, Text } from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
import { useMutation } from 'urql'
import { INCREMENT_STREAK_MUTATION } from '../graphql/index'
import { getIcon } from '../utils/index'
const colors = [
'tomato',
'green.400',
'yellow.300',
'cornflowerblue',
'antiquewhite',
'aquamarine',
'lightpink',
'navajowhite',
'red.500',
'lightcoral'
]
export const Habit = ({ index, habit }) => {
const { id, name, streak } = habit
const bgColor = colors[index % colors.length]
const [res, executeMutation] = useMutation(INCREMENT_STREAK_MUTATION) // eslint-disable-line no-unused-vars
return (
<Flex
align='center'
justify='flex-end'
direction='column'
bg={bgColor}
width='300px'
height='300px'
borderRadius='40px'
margin='16px'
padding='16px'
>
<Box as={getIcon(name)} size='144px' />
<Text fontWeight='hairline' fontSize='3xl' textAlign='center'>
{name}
<Badge
as='span'
fontWeight='hairline'
fontSize='xl'
rounded='full'
mx='2'
px='3'
textTransform='lowercase'
cursor='pointer'
onClick={() => executeMutation({ name })}
>
{streak}
</Badge>
</Text>
</Flex>
)
}
The
Habit component displays a single
habit with a
streak badge. It takes in
index and
habit. We use
index to rotate the background colors of a
habit from the
colors array. Once the last color is displayed it will go back to the first one.
Inside the
Flex component, we display an
icon by calling in the
Box component with an
as prop. The
as prop is used to replace the
Box component’s default
div with anything that is specified in the
as prop. So in this case, we’ll replace it with the return value of
getIcon, which is an
icon from
react-icons.
Next up, we display the
name inside the
Text component and wrap the
streak with the
Badge component. The
streak, when clicked, calls the
INCREMENT_STREAK_MUTATION, which we’ve defined above with
urql‘s
useMutation function. We pass the appropriate habit
name to the function so that we can increment that specific habit.
Display a list of habits
Open
ListAllHabits.js and paste the following:
import { Flex, Text } from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
import { useQuery } from 'urql'
import { LIST_ALL_HABITS_QUERY } from '../graphql/index'
import { Error, Habit, Loading } from './index'
export const ListAllHabits = () => {
const [{ fetching, error, data }] = useQuery({ query: LIST_ALL_HABITS_QUERY })
if (fetching) return <Loading />
if (error) return <Error />
const noHabits = !data.habits.length
return (
<Flex
justify='center'
align='center'
flexWrap='wrap'
flexDirection={noHabits ? 'column' : 'row'}
>
{noHabits && (
<Text fontWeight='bold' fontSize='3xl' color='tomato'>
You currently track 0 habits. Add one.
</Text>
)}
{data.habits.map((habit, i) => (
<Habit key={habit.id} index={i} habit={habit} />
))}
</Flex>
)
}
Here, we fetch all habits by calling in
urql‘s
useQuery function by passing in
LIST_ALL_HABITS_QUERY. It gives back
fetching,
error and
data.
When
fetching is
true, we display the
Loading component, which shows
Spinner.
When
error is
true, we display the
Error component, which displays an
Alert.
Later, we check if there exist any
habits, and if there aren’t any
habits then we display
You currently track 0 habits. Add one.
If we have any
habits, we display them so it looks like this:
Try clicking on the
streak badge to see it increase.
Delete a habit
Now, go ahead and open up
DeleteHabit.js and paste the following:
import {
AlertDialog,
AlertDialogBody,
AlertDialogContent,
AlertDialogFooter,
AlertDialogHeader,
AlertDialogOverlay,
Button,
IconButton,
} from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
import { useMutation } from 'urql'
import { DELETE_HABIT_MUTATION } from '../graphql/index'
export const DeleteHabit = ({ id, name }) => {
const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = React.useState()
const onClose = () => setIsOpen(false)
const cancelRef = React.useRef()
const [res, executeMutation] = useMutation(DELETE_HABIT_MUTATION) // eslint-disable-line no-unused-vars
const deleteHabit = () => {
executeMutation({ id })
onClose()
}
return (
<>
<IconButton
variantColor='red'
border='1px solid white'
aria-label='Delete Habit'
size='md'
icon='delete'
cursor='pointer'
onClick={() => setIsOpen(true)}
/>
<AlertDialog
isOpen={isOpen}
leastDestructiveRef={cancelRef}
onClose={onClose}
>
<AlertDialogOverlay />
<AlertDialogContent>
<AlertDialogHeader fontSize='lg' fontWeight='bold'>
Delete “{name}” Habit
</AlertDialogHeader>
<AlertDialogBody>
Are you sure? You can't undo this action afterwards.
</AlertDialogBody>
<AlertDialogFooter>
<Button ref={cancelRef} onClick={onClose}>
Cancel
</Button>
<Button variantColor='red' onClick={deleteHabit} ml={3}>
Delete
</Button>
</AlertDialogFooter>
</AlertDialogContent>
</AlertDialog>
</>
)
}
Most of this code is grabbed from Chakra UI’s AlertDialog. The main objective of this component is to show a
trash icon when clicked alerts a modal with two buttons
Cancel and
Delete. On clicking
Cancel, it calls the
onClose function, which makes the modal disappear, and on clicking
Delete it calls the
deleteHabit function.
The
deleteHabit function calls the
DELETE_HABIT_MUTATION while passing it the
id it gets from the parent component and closes the modal by calling
onClose.
Now again open up
Habit.js and add the following import to the top:
import { DeleteHabit } from './index'
And now just below closing
Badge component, add the following code:
<DeleteHabit id={id} name={name} />
The whole
Habit.js file should now look like this:
import { Badge, Box, Flex, Text } from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
import { useMutation } from 'urql'
import { INCREMENT_STREAK_MUTATION } from '../graphql/index'
import { getIcon } from '../utils/index'
import { DeleteHabit } from './index'
const colors = [
'tomato',
'green.400',
'yellow.300',
'cornflowerblue',
'antiquewhite',
'aquamarine',
'lightpink',
'navajowhite',
'red.500',
'lightcoral'
]
export const Habit = ({ index, habit }) => {
const { id, name, streak } = habit
const bgColor = colors[index % colors.length]
const [res, executeMutation] = useMutation(INCREMENT_STREAK_MUTATION) // eslint-disable-line no-unused-vars
return (
<Flex
align='center'
justify='flex-end'
direction='column'
bg={bgColor}
width='300px'
height='300px'
borderRadius='40px'
margin='16px'
padding='16px'
>
<Box as={getIcon(name)} size='144px' />
<Text fontWeight='hairline' fontSize='3xl' textAlign='center'>
{name}
<Badge
as='span'
fontWeight='hairline'
fontSize='xl'
rounded='full'
mx='2'
px='3'
textTransform='lowercase'
cursor='pointer'
onClick={() => executeMutation({ name })}
>
{streak}
</Badge>
<DeleteHabit id={id} name={name} />
</Text>
</Flex>
)
}
It should now look like this:
Now try clicking the
trash icon on any of the habits. It should open up a modal as follows:
If you click Cancel, it will just close the modal. If you click Delete, the habit will be removed from the UI and the Prisma Database itself as follows:
Create a habit
Now let’s open up
CreateHabit.js and paste the following:
import {
Button,
Flex,
FormControl,
FormLabel,
Icon,
Input,
Modal,
ModalBody,
ModalCloseButton,
ModalContent,
ModalFooter,
ModalHeader,
ModalOverlay,
useDisclosure,
} from '@chakra-ui/core'
import composeRefs from '@seznam/compose-react-refs'
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import useForm from 'react-hook-form'
import { useMutation } from 'urql'
import { CREATE_HABIT_MUTATION } from '../graphql/index'
export const CreateHabit = () => {
const { handleSubmit, register } = useForm()
const { isOpen, onOpen, onClose } = useDisclosure()
const [res, executeMutation] = useMutation(CREATE_HABIT_MUTATION) // eslint-disable-line no-unused-vars
const initialRef = useRef()
const finalRef = useRef()
const onSubmit = (values, e) => {
const { name, streak } = values
executeMutation({
name,
streak: +streak,
})
e.target.reset()
onClose()
}
return (
<Flex
width='300px'
height='300px'
borderRadius='40px'
margin='16px'
padding='16px'
justify='center'
flexWrap='wrap'
>
<Icon
name='small-add'
onClick={onOpen}
fontSize='300px'
cursor='pointer'
/>
<Modal
initialFocusRef={initialRef}
finalFocusRef={finalRef}
isOpen={isOpen}
onClose={onClose}
>
<ModalOverlay />
<ModalContent>
<ModalHeader>Create Habit</ModalHeader>
<ModalCloseButton />
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
<ModalBody pb={6}>
<FormControl>
<FormLabel htmlFor='name'>Habit name</FormLabel>
<Input
name='name'
ref={composeRefs(initialRef, register)}
placeholder='Enter your habit'
width='90%'
/>
</FormControl>
<FormControl mt={4}>
<FormLabel htmlFor='streak'>Streak</FormLabel>
<Input
name='streak'
type='number'
placeholder='Enter your streak'
width='90%'
ref={register}
/>
</FormControl>
</ModalBody>
<ModalFooter>
<Button
type='submit'
rounded='md'
bg='green.500'
color='white'
mr={3}
>
Save
</Button>
<Button onClick={onClose}>Cancel</Button>
</ModalFooter>
</form>
</ModalContent>
</Modal>
</Flex>
)
}
Again, most of this content is copied from Chakra UI’s FormControl. Here, we show a
+ icon to the user, which we bring in from Chakra’s own Icon component.
When the
+ icon is clicked, we open up a modal that uses react-hook-form.
React Hook Form is the easiest way to build forms with Hooks. We just need to pass in
register to the
refs of the
inputs we want to track. We get the
register when we call the hook
useForm from
react-hook-form. We also get
handleSubmit, which we need to pass to the
form component. We need to pass
handleSubmit a function. In our case, we pass
onSubmit and the first parameter
values of this function are the values we get, which are entered by the user.
One important thing to note here is that we use
composeRefs from
@seznam/compose-react-refs to compose multiple refs. This is needed because we need to provide the
register ref to register our React Hook Form and to keep track of the value. And the second ref
initialRef is needed because we need it to focus on the first input as soon as the popup appears. This is necessary for accessibility as well for those who are using screen readers.
Finally, when we call
onSubmit we check if it’s not empty and then we call the mutation with two parameters
name and
streak.
+streak means the
String is coerced into a
Number. Basically, all values returned from React Hook Form are
strings, but in our back end, we’re expecting a
number.
Lastly, we
reset the form to clear all the values and input states. And then we close the modal.
Now go ahead and import
CreateHabit into
ListAllHabits.js at the top:
import { CreateHabit, Error, Habit, Loading } from './index'
Also, make sure to include it just above where you list all habits using
Array.map() as follows:
<CreateHabit />
The
ListAllHabits.js file must now look like this:
import { Flex, Text } from '@chakra-ui/core'
import React from 'react'
import { useQuery } from 'urql'
import { LIST_ALL_HABITS_QUERY } from '../graphql/index'
import { CreateHabit, Error, Habit, Loading } from './index'
export const ListAllHabits = () => {
const [{ fetching, error, data }] = useQuery({ query: LIST_ALL_HABITS_QUERY })
if (fetching) return <Loading />
if (error) return <Error />
const noHabits = !data.habits.length
return (
<Flex
justify='center'
align='center'
flexWrap='wrap'
flexDirection={noHabits ? 'column' : 'row'}
>
{noHabits && (
<Text fontWeight='bold' fontSize='3xl' color='tomato'>
You currently track 0 habits. Add one.
</Text>
)}
<CreateHabit />
{data.habits.map((habit, i) => (
<Habit key={habit.id} index={i} habit={habit} />
))}
</Flex>
)
}
It should now show the
+ sign as follows:
Now click the
+ sign and add our
Workout habit with
50 streaks that we deleted.
Once you click
Save, notice it immediately gets added.
You can add a bunch of other habits that you want to track. After adding a bunch of habits, it now looks like:
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we built a complete habit tracker app “Streaks” from scratch. We used Chakra UI as our React component library to make a beautiful, accessible application with speed. Chakra UI helped us create alerts, modals, and spinners by just adding the built-in building blocks so we could focus on writing the logic rather than writing CSS.
We used React Hooks Form to create simple and easy forms by using React Hooks. It allowed us to keep our forms DRY without writing a lot of code.
In our back end, we used The Prisma Framework. We used Prisma’s own Photon to create data-models declaratively and Lift to perform database migrations. Prisma makes it simple to query the database by using static typing, which allows us to code with confidence. The built-in autocompletion allows us to write applications at a lightning speed.
While The Prisma Framework is in beta, you can have fun with it in your side projects. It will soon be out, so stay tuned.
Now go on and create your own full-stack applications with confidence.