Gumby2 Buttons not working on Touch Devices
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Gumby2 works well with responsive design and touch support but the buttons are hard to press sometimes with your finger. Not good for web apps running on devices. This is how you fix it.
Change the padding on button anchors so that touch support is fully enabled (ie your finger is then pressing the anchor at 100% height and 100% width).
