Gumby2 Backbone IE8 Web App Fixes

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

In this post i’ll list any fixes which may help you if your using Gumby2 framework with Backbone. I’ll add more as I find them…

Override a button click in IE8

if (Gumby.isOldie) {
    var referLink = document.createElement('a');
    referLink.className = "skiplink";
    referLink.href = "#entry";
    document.body.appendChild(referLink);
    referLink.click();
}
else
{
    window.location.href = "#entry";
}

Hard page refresh for IE8

//hard refresh for IE8
if (Gumby.isOldie && document.referrer == "")
{
    window.location = '/#register';
}

In your backbone router:

Backbone.history.start({ pushState: Modernizr.history, silent: true });
if(!Modernizr.history) {
    var rootLength = Backbone.history.options.root.length;
    var fragment = window.location.pathname.substr(rootLength);
    Backbone.history.navigate(fragment, { trigger: true });
} else {
    Backbone.history.loadUrl(Backbone.history.getFragment())
}
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

