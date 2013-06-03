Skip to main content

Google I/O 2013 – Clientside Package Management: Less Work, More Awesome

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Video Tutorial Details
Name Google I/O 2013 – Clientside Package Management: Less Work, More Awesome
Description Dan Heberden, Paul Irish rnrnBuilding web applications often means utilizing other libraries, frameworks, and plugins. Using a package manager to mange this greatly improves your productivity, enhances the speed and security of your application, and makes it much easier to stay up to date. Forget tracking new releases of libraries on blogs/Twitter, manually downloading dependent scripts, and managing the files and folders of libraries you use. With package management, keeping your dependencies updated and discovering new and related projects becomes straight-forward. In this session, we’ll dive into the value of client-side package management and bring you up to speed with the open source package manager Bower, which offers a rich ecosystem of packages. Plus, learn about the useful integrations with Yeoman, Grunt, RequireJS, and NPM. rnrnFor all I/O 2013 sessions, go to https://developers.google.com/live
Tags Tech
Target Skill Level advanced
Author Profile GoogleDevelopers
Published 2013-05-20 05:12:57
