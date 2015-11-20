Go Long! Charge Your Apple Device With A 10-Foot Lightning Cable
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference. Like upgrading your charging cable from Apple’s standard three-foot cable that falls apart in weeks to the Colossal, a 10-foot, high-quality, Mfi-certified cable that will make you wonder how you ever lived without it. Get it for $15.99 at SitePoint Shop.
Gone are the days of being tethered to your wall outlet for hours, refreshing Instagram while your phone charges. Now you can refresh Instagram from the couch. Or the bed. Or whatever else is about 10 feet away—this extra-long cord makes it easy to go about your business while your iPhone or iPad charges. And since it’s MFi-certified, you can be sure that you’re getting the safest, fastest possible charge.
Get the Colossal charging cable for 60% off and free shipping at SitePoint Shop!
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns