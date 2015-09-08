Giveaway: Win Tickets To The Oracle JavaOne Conference!

The Oracle JavaOne conference is right around the corner (October 25th-29th), and to get you pumped for the event, we’re giving away 40 free tickets! The conference, which is being held in San Francisco, is going to be part innovation, part exploration, and part celebration of Java’s 20 year history.

More Java Than Ever

Over 400 sessions are being offered this year, all taught by respective experts. If you want to explore a particular track, you can take the “Java and Security” track, “Emerging Languages” track, or one of the six other tracks. Or, you can explore by experience level or session type. Whatever your Java passion or pleasure, you can find it.

Keynotes

To celebrate Java’s 20th anniversary, Oracle executive and engineering experts will highlight memorable events that have taken place over the past 20 years, as well as forecast the future of Java. Using technical demonstrations, they’ll show how Java is, “…driving developer innovation, revolutionizing application development, and improving application services for the Internet of Things, enterprise architectures, and cloud computing.”

The Java Community keynote will celebrate the phenomenal 20 year history of Java, as well as use creative onstage demos to showcase the work of Java community gurus.

Java Hub

Get up close and personal with the latest Java innovations at the Java Hub.

Want to improve the future of Java? Stop by the Hackergarten and contribute to your favorite open source project.

Want to experience a hands-on demonstration of the power of Java technologies? Check out the MakerZone and see how Java is powering everything from game consoles to robots.

Want to see the intersection of Java and art? Don’t miss myMatrix, an interactive community project by media artist Wolf Nkole Helzle.

Want to see exactly how 3D modeling and printing work? Watch an exact clone of “Duke” be taken from “birth” all the way to 3D printing.

Want fresh coding tips from experienced developers? Don’t miss Nighthacking, where developers are interviewed and share coding tips.

Want a great cup of coffee? Grab a cup at the Oracle Technology Network Community Cafe, and chat with your baristas about anything Java related.

Java for Kids

Java isn’t just for adults! The JavaOne4Kids event wants to empower the next generation of programmers. With subjects like “Building An Arcade Game With Greenfoot” and “Minecraft Modding With Forge 1.8”, the event is a sure hit for young programmers. The event takes place Saturday, October 24th, and is geared for kids ages 10-18.

Duke’s Cafe

Duke’s Cafe is a great place to grab a bite to eat, hang with friends, and maybe do a bit of hacking. There will be entertainment Monday -Thursday, and plenty of time and space for networking. Duke’s is your home away from home during JavaOne.

How to Win

SitePoint is partnering with Oracle to give away FORTY free tickets to the conference. To win a ticket to the conference, leave a comment below telling us how you’ll convince your boss to give you the week off for the conference. The best answers win.

See you there!

Contest rules: Winners will be chosen at random from qualifying entries. Each winner will receive one ticket to the Oracle JavaOne conference in San Francisco, held on October 25 – 29 2015. Winners will be notified within 24 hours of the contest closing, via the email address in their Disqus profile. This contest is held by SitePoint Pty Ltd, based in Melbourne, Australia, and is subject to the relevant rules and regulations for contests held in Victoria, Australia.