Get Your Project Management Professional Certification
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Project management is growing more in-demand and more lucrative every day. And a Project Management Professional certification is a must if you’re looking to break into the industry. Jumpstart your career with the LearnSmart PMP training at SitePoint Shop—it’s now just $49.99, a huge savings of 96% off the regular price of $1,495.
You’ll get access to 76+ courses and 35 hours of training that count toward your contact-hour requirement for the PMP exam and certification. Take courses in developing a project schedule, controlling costs, estimating resources, identifying project risks, best practices, and more. You’ll have access to the material for a year, so you can work at your own pace to get exam-ready and have plenty of time to revisit the material if you need to brush up on a particular concept.
Start preparing for your new career. Get the LearnSmart PMP training at SitePoint Shop for $49.99.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns