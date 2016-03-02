Skip to main content

Get Your Project Management Certifications and Save 93%

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Save 93% on this test prep bundle and get your project management certifications

Project management is a lucrative field that’s growing every day—and not just because people like telling other people what to do. Project managers are core parts of any team they’re on—and you can train to become one with our Project Management Certified Professional Bundle. Get it for $35.99 at SitePoint Shop.

This bundle includes two courses that’ll help you get your PMP and CompTIA Project+ certifications. Along the way, you’ll pick up must-know industry terminology and in-demand skills like putting together a great team, staying within budget, completing a project on time, and quality management. The bundle includes plenty of sample questions, so you’ll get a feel for what you’re in for come exam time.

Jump into a lucrative new career…and get your start with the Project Management Certified Professional Bundle for $35.99.

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns