Get the VoCore Mini Linux Computer for $39
Offers
It’s not often we come across a computer so small that we have to worry about losing it between the couch cushions, yet here we are. Get the small but mighty VoCore—the tiniest Linux computer yet—for just $39 at SitePoint Shop.
If you were on the fence, this may sway you: the VoCore raised 1,937% if its goal on IndieGoGo. No surprise, considering you can use as fully functional router…as well as for everything from building a motherboard to inventing a new device to turning your old speakers into wireless ones. So, yeah, you’ll probably want to avoid dropping it between the couch cushion.
