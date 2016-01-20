Get a Social Media & Digital Marketing Bootcamp Worth $790 for $29

Whether your business is online or brick-and-mortar, knowing how to market it online can get you more business, new customers, and more profit. Master essential digital and social media marketing techniques with a two-course bootcamp worth $790 for just $29 at SitePoint Shop.

If you’re completely new to digital marketing and social media, don’t worry. These courses will get you up to speed on best practices for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Yelp, and more before teaching you how to execute social media campaigns and manage your online reputation through your social media accounts. You’ll also learn how to create successful email campaigns, generating more sales and attracting new clients. Plus, get more traffic to your website with the search engine optimization techniques used by the pros. The courses include live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and even one-on-one evaluations with professional marketers, so you’re getting real advice from real industry pros.

Harness the power of social media and digital marketing. Get this two-course bootcamp for 96% off at SitePoint Shop.