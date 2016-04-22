Get a lifetime of online security from VPNGhost for $25

Our last $25 went to coffee and a very strange eBay bid we’d rather not disclose. A better use of $25? A lifetime of online protection from VPNGhost, now at SitePoint Shop.

VPNGhost protects you online without slowing you down. Connect and VPNGhost will makes your IP address so you can browse without snoops and hackers finding their way into your personal info and online activity. No bandwidth limits and no data caps—just go online as you normally would, but with extra peace of mind. Traveling? The service will give you access to geo-restricted content like YouTube and Netflix, so there’s no way you’ll miss that Gilmore Girls reboot.

Stay anonymous, safe, and unrestricted. Get a lifetime of online protection from VPNGhost for $25.