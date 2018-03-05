Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Excel Training for Just $39

Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used office tools for organizing and crunching numbers, so having some know-how on its more advanced features is valuable (if not required) for nearly any job. eLearn Excel is a professional training resource featuring over 280 beginner to advanced Excel lessons to help you work towards a CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certification. Normally $999, they’re offering lifetime access to all of their Excel training courses for just $39 today.

Throughout eight different modules, Microsoft-approved experts will walk you through everything you need to know about this powerful tool, from fundamental skills to more advanced techniques with reporting and automation. You’ll be able to access your training 24/7, and best of all, you’ll get access to any new content added.

Whether you’re a complete Excel beginner or are looking to enhance your existing skills, eLearn Excel is a great training resource. Get lifetime access today for just $39, saving hundreds off its normal price.