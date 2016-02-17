Get a $147 Design Assets Bundle for Free
Having a great collection of stock photos, icons, and vectors on hand is a must for designers who want to save time and take their projects to the next level in seconds. Start building your collection of ready-to-go design assets—or add to it—with BundleStorm’s collection of assets. Normally $147, the whole collection is completely free for SitePoint readers.
Grab this free bundle and get thousands of icons, stock photos, hand-drawn vectors, Photoshop patterns, Illustrator symbols, badges, banners, and more. Whether you’re creating a sleek website, designing playful cards, or putting together a professional presentation, you’ll find plenty to choose from among the many styles available.
Did we mention they’re all free? Grab the free BundleStorm design asset bundle at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
