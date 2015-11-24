Get 95 Responsive WordPress Themes For $49
The right theme design can make all the difference when it comes to creating a site that looks sleek and professional. Dessign’s got that covered—and we’re giving you lifetime access to 95+ of their themes for just $49.
Featured on Mashable, Tripwire Magazine, and others, Dessign’s themes are fully responsive, SEO-optimized, and gorgeous. You’ll find plenty of themes tailored to what you’re creating—corporate websites, photo portfolio, personal blog, e-commerce site, magazine, and more. You’ll get video instructions for each theme, but if you run into issues, Dessign’s support team has your back. Plus, you’ll get new themes to download emailed to you every month.
Creating beautiful sites doesn’t have to be hard. Get lifetime access to Dessign’s WordPress themes for $49, a savings of 50%.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
