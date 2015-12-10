Get $3,917 of Design Assets for $49

Designers and developers, you’ll want to grab this deal before it’s gone—we’re offering a design asset package from Design TNT for 98% off at SitePoint Shop.

Get lifetime access to all the professional design assets in this deal and save yourself hours of time. You’ll get 114 vector sets, 72 Photoshop and Illustrator add-ons, 49 texture packs, 49 Photoshop brush sets, 10 Photoshop tutorials, and 80 HTML templates, UI kits, and Photoshop mockups. It’s one of the best values on design assets you can find.

Save 98% when you grab this deal at SitePoint shop for just $49!