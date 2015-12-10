Skip to main content

Get $3,917 of Design Assets for $49

By SitePoint Offers

Design & UX

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Design Bundle

Designers and developers, you’ll want to grab this deal before it’s gone—we’re offering a design asset package from Design TNT for 98% off at SitePoint Shop.

Get lifetime access to all the professional design assets in this deal and save yourself hours of time. You’ll get 114 vector sets, 72 Photoshop and Illustrator add-ons, 49 texture packs, 49 Photoshop brush sets, 10 Photoshop tutorials, and 80 HTML templates, UI kits, and Photoshop mockups. It’s one of the best values on design assets you can find.

Save 98% when you grab this deal at SitePoint shop for just $49!

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns